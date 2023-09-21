Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed — Here’s why the Euphoria star died

Actor Angus Cloud, known for his work on HBO’s popular show Euphoria, died due to an accidental overdose based on exclusive details recently released.

The 25-year-old was discovered by Oakland Fire Department on July 31, indicating Cloud was “already deceased” when they’d been dispatched to his family’s home.

His mother, Lisa Cloud, had reported her son didn’t have a pulse to the fire department and local police, indicating at the time it was a “possible overdose.”

Based on other circumstances, specifically his father’s passing due to cancer, there were indications via one publication’s source that the actor was battling suicidal thoughts.

Cloud portrayed Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria. Fez was a drug dealer with a close relationship to main star Zendaya’s character, Ruby “Rue” Bennett.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Details about the actor’s cause of death have now arrived over a month after his mother shared that her son didn’t “intend” to end his life and had recently spoken about plans to help his family.

Cloud overdosed on ‘lethal combination’ of drugs

The Alameda County Coroner provided details to TMZ, indicating that a “lethal combination” of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs led to Cloud’s accidental overdose.

As TMZ exclusively reported, benzodiazepine was also part of the combination, leading to Cloud suffering “acute intoxication.” The publication also indicated a source close to Cloud’s family said the actor had been battling suicidal thoughts following the death of his father, Conor Hickey, at 65.

Hickey’s death in May came after his brief battle with mesothelioma. The cancer “moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him,” according to Lisa Cloud.

As mentioned, Cloud’s mother shared a social media post in early August, days after her son’s death. In her Facebook post, she spoke about her son’s death, possibly due to substances he’d taken.

“He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” she wrote.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” her social media post said.

Angus Cloud’s mother shares a Facebook message after her son’s death. Pic credit: @lisa.cloud.10/Facebook

She also indicated that “his struggles were real” and that Euphoria “became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

Cloud’s mother referenced a brain injury her son had suffered as a teen, saying it “miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does.”

“He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she wrote in her message.

Zendaya and others shared tributes following Cloud’s death

On August 1, Euphoria star Zendaya remembered her late co-star, saying, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus.”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she said in her Instagram post’s caption.

“For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya also said.

Per TMZ, some of Cloud’s friends painted a mural in Oakland, California, as a tribute to the late actor. That mural was also the site for a candlelight vigil in memory of Cloud and an area where others went and gathered to remember him.

Following Cloud’s death, his mother indicated in her social media post that her son’s final day was “joyful” and that he’d been reorganizing his room and items around the family’s home. In addition, he talked about his intentions to help his family financially, including his mother at home and sisters at college.