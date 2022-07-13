Zendaya broke a record after receiving four Emmy nominations for Euphoria 

Zendaya wins four Emmy nominations for Euphoria and breaks records. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Zendaya is breaking records at the Emmys again, this time as the youngest woman nominated as a producer in the award show’s history.

In 2020, Zendaya broke another Emmys record as the youngest Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Zendaya has expressed an interest in getting into producing and recently shared that she was grateful for the opportunity she received on set to learn about behind-the-scenes inner workings of television production.

Zendaya’s curiosity paid off, and she is also the youngest two-time nominee for a Lead Actor award at 25 years old.

Zendaya breaks records with four Emmy nominations

Zendaya has a lifetime of acting ahead of her at only 25 years old, and she continues to break records.

Today, Zendaya received four Emmy nominations for her acting chops displayed in Euphoria.

Variety reports that Zendaya is the youngest actress to receive two Lead Actress nominations; she also received a nod for Season 1 of Euphoria. Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Euphoria as the protagonist, Rue.

The actress also received nominations for the two songs she submitted to the nomination committee, Elliot’s Song and I’m Tired.

Zendaya broke records in 2020 at 24 years old as the youngest winner of the Lead Actress in a Drama Series award and the second Black woman to receive the title after Viola Davis.

Zendaya graces the cover of Vogue Italia

Zendaya appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia with the help of famous stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya opened up about her career as an actress and what made the job worthwhile to her.

She said, “Sometimes I feel kind of silly being an actor. Because it’s like I make-believe for a living, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I’m telling & the reasons behind them. Especially as of recent with Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that.”

Zendaya continued, “People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody, and in that, they feel very connected to me and they’ve been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. That gives me purpose.”