Zendaya bares chest in plunging neckline

Zendaya impresses in braless gown on the latest cover of Vogue Italia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Zendaya graced the latest cover of Vogue Italia in a luxurious show-off, which featured a plunging neckline and a braless display.

The 25-year-old rarely posts on her social media pages, and each share receives a lot of love. Zendaya’s latest gig was posted for her 146 million Instagram followers, who appreciated the new content.

The Euphoria actress also gave an interview, offering some updates and discussing her rising fame and boundary-setting.

Zendaya impresses in Vogue Italia shoot with plunging neckline

Zendaya appeared on the cover of Italian Vogue and shared photos from the shoot on her social media.

Zendaya stunned in one of her favorite designers as she wore a gown by Valentino. The silver dress hugged her figure and featured a plunging neckline that revealed no bra.

She paired the dress with stunning jewels courtesy of Bulgari. Zendaya’s extravagant choker necklace was also silver and added to the glitzy vibe of the outfit.

The actress hugged her body and tilted her head back in the old-fashioned glam shoot. Zendaya rocked purple eyeshadow and short hair in the photos.

The infamous Law Roach, who also dresses Bella Hadid, styled Zendaya. Photographer Elizaveta Porodina captured the glamorous photos of Zendaya.

She wrote in the caption, “Such a dream shooting this cover, thank you so much @vogueitalia for having me✨ Shot by the incredible @elizavetaporodina.”

Zendaya talks about her latest fame struggles

Zendaya explained to Vogue Italia how her life changed recently.

She shared that she had always been able to live normally, with some anonymity. She revealed that she had experienced a change as of late, “Recently I’ve had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis because for so long I’ve been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life.”

Zendaya acknowledged that she had been in the spotlight for a long time. She said, “Of course, it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young. So thankfully, I’ve had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn’t just completely an overnight change.”

Finally, she expressed gratitude to people relating to her work. She said, “I’m always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I’m doing, and that means a lot to me.”

Zendaya’s issue of Vogue Italia is available now.