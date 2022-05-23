Zendaya goes strapless in red dress, called Time’s Most Influential

Zendaya Time’s Most Influential. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Zendaya shared a Time magazine cover on her social media, where she appeared as one of the most influential people. She wore a strapless red gown and intricately braided hair as she struck a pose on the cover.

Each year, the magazine names 100 influential people, and this year, the Dune actress made the cut. The stunning photograph featured an excerpt by Denis Villeneuve, her Dune director.

Zendaya, who does not post on social media frequently, received likes rapidly from her 141 million followers. The photoshoot included an interview where she discussed her interest in producing and directing.

Zendaya stuns in red Valentino, labeled the most influential

Zendaya was a lady in red as she graced Time magazine as an influential person. The fashion icon wore Valentino and jewels by Bulgari– she tagged both designers. Zendaya’s hair was partially braided in a futuristic style.

Zendaya also appeared in a yellow mustard blazer; she rested her elbows and relaxed her chin on her clasped hands.

Zendaya wrote in the caption, “A great honor. Thank you @TIME for this acknowledgment, and to Denis for his kind words. This means the world to me♥️ #TIME.”

Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Alexa Demie shared some love with a heart and a fire emoji. Maison Valentino, the designer she represented, also shared support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya called the “future” in Time’s Most Influential

For Time’s 2022 Most Influential people list, celebs were photographed, and each picture came with words of praise from a coworker.

The person who wrote about Zendaya was her Dune director Denis Villeneuve. The director called her an inspiration and the future, amongst other things.

He said of Zendaya, “She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid.”

He continued to sing her praises, “ Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning.”

Zendaya shares interest in directing and worked behind the scenes on Euphoria

Zendaya did an interview to accompany her new title as an influential person.

She said about her acting job, “I get to have very special interactions with people.”

She talked about filming Euphoria and a scene where her character Rue was in a church walking down the aisle with emotional cast members crying. She explained that along with Euphoria showrunners, she wanted fans to feel that there was a light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult Season 2.

Zendaya described shooting the final scene and the emotions involved.

She explained, “That was a day that I didn’t need to act at all. Tears were coming. Because I was so overwhelmed with how much love I think was in the space.”

Other influential people listed include Simu Liu, Mary J. Blige, Kris Jenner, and Tim Cook.