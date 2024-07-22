16 and Pregnant Star Autumn Crittendon dies suddenly at 27

Autumn Crittendon, known for her appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27.

According to TMZ, Crittendon was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her stepfather on Saturday. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crittendon, a mother of three, had been residing with her children, mother, and stepfather in Henrico County, Virginia.

Reports indicate that she had been contending with several health issues, including diabetes, kidney problems, and high blood pressure.

Additionally, she had recently complained of heartburn and expressed a desire to see a doctor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her cause of death is currently under investigation by Henrico County PD.

Autumn Crittendon gained fame in 16 and Pregnant

Crittendon’s story gained national attention during her appearance in Season 5 of 16 and Pregnant, where she was documented giving birth to her eldest son, Drake, now 10, with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. She also had a five-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter.

Crittendon’s episode of 16 and Pregnant showcased her struggles with impending motherhood as her relationship with Franklin deteriorated. Franklin, who was initially unemployed and frequently smoked marijuana, eventually secured a job and made efforts to change.

However, Autumn was left heartbroken when Franklin failed to provide child support for their son, leading her to take legal action.

According to her Facebook page, last updated on June 26, she lived in Sandston, Virginia with her three children Drake, Luke, and Abigail.

Autumn Crittendon’s sister says she was ‘robbed of life’

Autum’s sister, Misty, shared the tragic news in a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday, which has since been deleted but was captured by Starcasm. Misty expressed profound grief and remembered Autumn as her “twin” and “rock,” lamenting the loss of her life at such a young age.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye… how much we love you… how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life,” Misty wrote.

Misty also vowed to ensure that Autumn’s children would be cared for and her memory would be cherished forever.

Reflecting on the moment she learned of her sister’s death, Misty recalled, “Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay… But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road.”

The cause of Autumn Crittendon’s death remains unknown. Her family and fans mourn the loss of a young mother whose journey through life’s challenges touched many who could relate to her story.