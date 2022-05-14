1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton gives an update on her pregnancy, shares she’s having Braxton Hicks contractions

Amy Slaton shares the latest update on her pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton continues to keep her fans and followers in the loop of her pregnancy. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is expecting her second child this summer and has documented her pregnancy every step of the way.

After having gastric bypass surgery, she was advised to wait a few years before conceiving. However, just months post-op, she discovered she was pregnant with her eldest son, Gage. Her doctor once again suggested she wait before having more babies, but Amy was eager to continue expanding her family.

Despite her doctor’s hesitations, Amy has said her second pregnancy has gone smoothly, and both she and the baby are doing well.

Amy says she’s experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions

At 30 weeks pregnant, Amy is more than ready to deliver her new bundle of joy. After craving chicken salad, tacos and garlic, and experiencing waves of heartburn, she’s counting down the weeks until her baby is in her arms.

She recently shared the latest update with her followers on how her baby is developing and how she’s feeling. Amy says that she’s been experiencing some Braxton Hicks contractions, which she also felt during her first pregnancy.

Braxton Hicks contractions feel like the tightening of the abdomen that mimic actual contractions. They are meant to prepare the body to give birth and often feel like true labor pains.

Amy says other than these contractions, things are going well with her pregnancy as she rounds out her third trimester. After announcing that this will be the last baby she and husband Michael will have, she says she’s excited for her family to finally be complete.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Has Amy changed her mind about filming Season 4?

Previously, Amy shared her thoughts on participating in Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. She mentioned how the filming schedule was tiring and becoming overwhelming for her. She was vague about her commitment to returning, which left fans wondering about the status of the show.

Her pregnancy was the main reason she was considering leaving the show. She wanted to avoid any stress and ensure she remained healthy for her baby. Earlier this year, her sister Tammy confirmed she had begun filming her scenes. Although she remained quiet about her involvement, Amy was spotted on set with Tammy and her son, Gage.

The direction of the show is still to be determined. Older siblings, Chris and Amanda, have not talked about their return either, despite becoming fan favorites in Season 3. Tammy is the only one who has confirmed her return. With the recent news of her being approved for weight loss surgery, it’s possible the next season will focus on her recovery.

Amy has shared that being with her family and creating a safe place to raise her children has become her priority. She still has weight loss goals she’s hoping to reach and says she is committed to continuing her journey after giving birth.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.