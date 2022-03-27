1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton says her pregnancy has become ‘uncomfortable’

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shares an update on her pregnancy at 23 weeks. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters has become a huge hit for TLC over the years. The show follows sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton as they work together to achieve their weight-loss goals.

The youngest of the two, Amy, has had gastric bypass surgery which has helped her lose roughly 130 pounds so far. Her weight-loss has also helped her start a family, which she says she’s wanted for years.

Now pregnant with her second child, Amy is sharing how she’s doing and how the baby is developing.

Amy says she’s become ‘uncomfortable’ in her pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy, Amy has kept fans in the loop about how things are going. She recently shared an update detailing her baby’s growth and how she’s feeling.

Amy is now 23 weeks pregnant with her second child. In her post showing the growth of her baby, Amy shared in the caption that she is “starting to be uncomfortable” as she is just over half-way through her pregnancy.

She also shared information from a pregnancy app that explains how her baby is developing. It states that at this stage, her baby can now hear sounds and feel movement. For the mom, it says she may start to experience some swelling and water retention.

In previous updates, Amy has mentioned experiencing heartburn and craving chicken, tacos and garlic. She also said she’s doing her best to maintain a healthy diet while pregnant because she intends to continue losing weight after giving birth.

Amy has confirmed her second child is a boy. While she and her husband, Michael, had initially planned to name him John Allen, Amy has said they still have a few names in mind and will decide once their baby is born. Baby Halterman will join his parents, and his older brother, Gage, this summer.

What is Amy’s plan for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

A question Amy is getting a lot lately is if she will return for Season 4 of the show. Her sister, Tammy, has already shared that filming has begun, however she’s been quiet about who will return for another season.

Amy has shared that she was concerned about the filming schedule and working the required hours now that she is pregnant. She requested the hours she needed to film be shortened to accommodate her desire to be home more with her son and get the rest she needed while being pregnant.

Since her request, she has not mentioned if she’s come to an agreement with the show. So far, only Tammy has spoken out about filming, leaving some fans wondering about the fate of the show.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.