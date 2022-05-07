1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton plans to have her tubes tied after giving birth

Amy Slaton reveals her plans to have her tubes tied. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton wants to let it be known that two kids is enough for her. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is currently pregnant with her second child, and it’ll be the last one for her and husband Michael.

The reality TV personality has shared that being a mom was something she always dreamed of and was part of her motivation for getting healthy. She got pregnant with her first child shortly after having weight-loss surgery and is due to deliver her second this summer.

It was important for Amy that her kids were close in age, as she hoped they would have a bond similar to the one she has with her older sister, Tammy.

Amy reveals her plans to have her tubes tied

Recently, Amy gave fans an update on her pregnancy. She shared a post where she shared details on how her baby is developing in the womb. At 29-weeks along, her baby is measuring in at 15 inches long and weighing just over 2 pounds.

Amy is due to deliver her son this summer. She is already a mom to 17-month-old Gage and is excited to be a mom of two boys. In the comments, Amy’s followers shared their support and excitement for her pregnancy as well. There was one comment that stood out and caused Amy to respond, which is not something she normally does.

One fan shared their opinion on Amy having another baby so that she could have a girl. In part of their comment, the fan wrote, “You need a baby girl to complete your family (winky face emoji) mom and daughter bond is beyond anything you have ever known!”

In response, Amy said, “I’m ok, I’m happy with my boys. I’m getting my tube tied.”

It looks like Amy feels that her family will be complete even without a daughter. It also appears that two kids are her limit. She previously stated that she struggled with high blood pressure and diabetes which made her pregnancies difficult. It also played a role in her decision to make this pregnancy her last.

Amy is still focused on her health during her pregnancy

A huge part of Amy’s journey has been to remain as healthy as possible during her pregnancy. She previously stated that she was cutting back on smoking, focusing on her eating habits, and trying to remain active.

Amy did share that despite being pregnant, she was still losing some weight. Her doctor let her know it was fine as long as she maintained a balanced meal plan. She let fans know that during this pregnancy, she has been craving chicken, garlic, and tacos.

Overcoming her food addiction is something viewers may recall being a storyline in previous seasons of the show. Amy confirmed she was not taught how to eat healthy as a child which led to her struggles with obesity. She is hoping to break the cycle with her own children.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.