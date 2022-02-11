1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton admits to smoking while pregnant, but is committed to cutting down for her health

1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is committed to cutting back on smoking cigarettes. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star, Amy Slaton, has been very candid about the struggles she’s faced in her life.

Of course, on the show, viewers watch her work to overcome her food addiction and make the most out of her weight-loss surgery to hit her goal weight. She has also talked about having diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure, which have all affected her life over the years.

Now Amy is opening up about another challenge in her life, which is smoking. A habit that she picked up years ago is now something she is working to get rid of for the sake of her health and children.

Amy Slaton wants to commit to a healthier life

In a sit-down interview with The Sun, Amy admitted that although she is pregnant, she has continued to smoke cigarettes. She is, however, committed to cutting back.

She states, “I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like twenty, now I’m down to about five a day. I’m trying to cut down.”

She also revealed that she is no longer drinking alcohol and has maintained a healthier diet. She uses her 15-month-old son, Gage as motivation, saying, “Gage’s favorite foods are green beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and tuna fish. That boy will eat tuna salad everyday if I let him. He eats healthy so I eat healthily.”

She says she feels that her health is in a better place with this pregnancy. “I feel like I’m actually losing weight with this baby because I’m eating right.”

Amy did confirm that she talked to her doctor about her eating habits this pregnancy. She states, “I asked my doctor, ‘Hey, is it okay if I lose weight?’ And my doctor said yes, as long as the baby gains it.”

At her highest, Amy weighed in at 406 pounds. Since having gastric bypass, she has gotten down to roughly 250 pounds and wants to continue losing after the birth of her baby.

Amy is not concerned about the criticism

Since becoming a reality star, Amy has been the target of mean jokes, rude comments, and harsh criticism about her life.

When fans commented on her smoking habits or things they feel are unhealthy for her or her family, she said she no longer reads those negative comments. She went on to say, “You really can’t look at that stuff. Yes, read the positive stuff but when it comes to the bad stuff, that’s all you dwell on.”

Critics have also been known to question her parenting skills and comment on things they believe she is doing wrong. To that, she says, “I’m going to do what’s right for him and me, and they can raise their kids how they want. Gage is a very happy baby.”

Amy is due to deliver her second child, another son, in July. She has stated this will be the last child she and her husband, Michael, will have.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus, but is streaming on Discovery+.