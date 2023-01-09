10 Real Housewives who need to return ASAP

Lauri and Camille would make great additions to the Housewives roster again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs/s_bukley

The Bravoshepre could use a little fixing up as of late.

With so many Real Housewives franchises, viewers should be chomping at the bit to tune into whatever show is airing and talking about all the juicy drama that the women have gotten into.

Women come and go from the shows. Sometimes it’s for the better, and sometimes it’s detrimental to the show’s ratings.

Several of the franchises could use a returning Housewife or two. It could move the series forward and bring back some of the viewers who may have fallen off when their favorite left or was fired from the show.

Whether it’s someone from the medium dinner party from hell on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or someone who dated a man who faked having cancer on The Real Housewives of Orange County, there is a plethora of former Housewives to choose from regarding a returnee to their respective cities.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not everyone can return to the Housewives franchises. Still, there are ten women who absolutely should return to their show or perhaps cross franchises as Taylor Armstrong did when returning to the Bravo world.

10. Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville may be returning to RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Brandi Glanville is wild when she is both on and off-screen, leading her to be one of the Housewives who should return to her franchise.

She appeared on several seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, both in a friend role and as a main cast member.

There are so many moments where Brandi brought the drama, including exposing Kim Richards’ drinking problem, her massively inappropriate comments to Lisa Vanderpump after their falling out, and, more recently, her allegations that she had an affair with Denise Richards. That last one led to Denise exiting the show after other cast members continued to question her about the encounter.

While she hasn’t returned to RHOBH, she did take part in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Ex-Wives Club edition. Bravo still loves her, and it would make sense for them to add her back to Beverly Hills, even if it is only in the “friend of” role.

9. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is what RHOA is missing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is nothing without NeNe Leakes. She was a pioneer in the Bravo business, bringing viewers to the show and keeping them entertained season after season.

There was so much the cameras missed after NeNe was no longer filming, including the loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes. After that, her son Brentt suffered a major medical emergency, nearly costing him his life.

She’s had a lot of struggles in her life and carried RHOA on her back for quite some time. Even though she called out Bravo for their behavior, it would be wise for the network to bring her back. NeNe has legions of fans who have supported her through it all, and they have been vocal about how her departure from the show has been bad for ratings.

8. Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki Gunvalson could return to RHOC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vicki Gunvalson is the original Housewife. She and the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 1 cast gave life to the successful franchises Bravo has today.

Viewers watched as her marriage to Donn Gunvalson collapsed, she dealt with health scares related to her daughter Briana, nearly lost everything when Brooks Ayers faked a cancer diagnosis, and when she walked away from the show.

She was one of the “Tres Amigas,” and the crew afforded many laughs to viewers with their antics. Shannon Beador remained on the show alone when Tamra Judge and Vicki left, but that is no longer the case. Tamra will return for the upcoming season, and it looks like Vicki will pop in and film with them.

Vicki has a lot going on in her life, including a new romance and a granddaughter. Bringing her back as a full-time Housewife would be a good move, especially since the network brought back Heather Dubrow for Season 16 and Tamra for the upcoming Season 17.

7. Caroline Manzo

Caroline Manzo would give Teresa Giudice a run for her money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

If we’re being honest, the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were some of the best. The casting was on point, and the drama was over the top.

Caroline Manzo had a love for her family like no other. Watching her sons Chris and Albie and daughter Lauren was a treat, and she was always very clear about where she stood regarding family.

She became estranged from her sister Dina Manzo, which has only made things more complicated. Caroline isn’t a fan of Teresa Giudice either, and the two have had several heated conversations.

Given how things have been going on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it would be interesting to bring someone in to rile up Teresa and her friend, Jennifer Aydin.

It’s unlikely Caroline would return. However, she did show up for BravoCon 2022, which might make this a case of never say never.

6. Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin could be beneficial for Bravo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

While things are a little up in the air with The Real Housewives of New York and their Legacy series, it is an excellent time to remember the cattiness and drama Jill Zarin can bring.

No one can look more innocent while stirring the pot than Jill, and New York needs that right now. It was confirmed the series would be an all-new cast, but there would be a legacy spin-off that could include some of the OGs.

Jill popped up on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip and provided some drama for viewers. She caused a scene while wanting to sit in on Eva Marcille while she did her radio show. From there, things went downhill.

And many will remember when she announced Tamra Judge was returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County before Tamra had, causing some more drama even after being done with the show.

Welcoming Jill back would boost ratings for a franchise that has struggled over the last few seasons.

5. Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump should return to RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Losing Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was one of the biggest mistakes for the franchise. She is a highly-favored Housewife, and while she still airs on Vanderpump Rules because it is about her business, viewers don’t get the inside look at her luxurious life anymore.

Lisa Rinna was a big factor in her departure, and now that it has been confirmed Lisa is out, it could be the perfect time for Vanderpump to walk back into the chaos of Beverly Hills filming.

She would undoubtedly have allies in Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, but would Vanderpump consider filming with Kyle Richards again? That might be the sticking point for her when it comes to consideration for a return.

Viewers have missed so much from Vanderpump, though. She welcomed her first grandchild, which was a huge deal. Many long-time fans watched Pandora’s love evolve, and not seeing her welcome her baby was sad.

Also, who doesn’t miss the parties at Lisa’s house with all the animals?

4. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks should return to the Housewives franchise in some capacity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hear us out on this one because we know you’re probably thinking, “WHAT?!”

Listen, we know that Phaedra Parks did something morally corrupt with Kandi Burruss and the rumors she spread, but she makes for good TV.

Phaedra was a part of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Ex-Wives Club, and viewers loved it. She also made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Dubai, as she knows some of the women who filmed Season 1.

It doesn’t have to be The Real Housewives of Atlanta that Phaedra pops up on again, especially since Kandi revealed she would leave if Phaedra was brought back. Although, that would be ideal. The Real Housewives of Dubai could make a spot for her or any franchise at this point.

Bravo knows her worth, and she’s rumored to be a part of an upcoming Girls’ Trip season again.

3. Camille Grammer

Camille Grammer would be a nice surprise for RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Recreating the medium dinner party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would be fantastic. Camille Grammer invited medium Allison DuBois (yes, the same Allison DuBois the NBC show, Medium was based on) to a dinner party, and things went insane.

Despite no longer appearing on RHOBH, Camille has kept up with the drama and threw major shade at OG Housewife Kyle Richards. So much shady goodness could be explored by adding Camille back into the mix.

She wasn’t a fan of Lisa Rinna, and with her exit confirmed, this would be the perfect time for the blonde beauty to reappear. With RHOBH taking a recent break, a cast shakeup could be a very good thing for the network, especially if the drama increases and is not as malicious as it has been in recent seasons.

Camille is elegant and more into the rich and fabulous lifestyle, unlike some recent additions to the show.

2. Rosie Pierri

Rosie Pierri would be fun to see back on RHONJ. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While she was technically a “friend of” on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she deserves to have her own storyline.

Rosie Pierri is Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s cousin. She appeared alongside her sister, Kathy Wakile, and her husband, Rich.

It really riled up Teresa to know her family was on the show, but that’s not the best part about Rosie being on RHONJ. Her friendship with Joe was so sweet. The two were really close while filming, and viewers miss that.

She is openly gay and would bring incredible diversity to a somewhat stereotypical cast right now. Rosie was a positive addition to the cast back then, and she’d be a positive addition now.

1. Lauri Peterson

Lauri Peterson is an OG of the OC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Lauri Peterson was one of the original women on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She worked with Vicki Guvalson and was a single mom with wild children.

Viewers watched as her son Josh Waring spiraled out of control as the show was filming and has continued to stay in trouble. Her daughters have remained out of the spotlight since she exited the show after Season 4.

Her life now as a grandma would be interesting, and her daughters are all grown up, which would elevate interest in her again.

Lauri did appear in a later season, but there wasn’t much of an update given. Adding Lauri to the new group and having Tamra back in the fold would be interesting and draw viewers.

This list was written in no particular order, and many women could be swapped around based on personal preferences. However, they all bring value, drama, and even some controversy, which would increase ratings.