Camille Grammer throws shade, asks ‘who’s the real KR’

Camille Meyer is unhappy with Kyle Richards after the child actress took a jab at her.

When the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she implied to Andy Cohen that Camille was fake.

She pointed out Camille’s Twitter handle, @TherealCamilleG, and asked, “Isn’t that an oxymoron?”

Despite not currently being a Housewife on the show, Camille has been very vocal on social media this season and therefore didn’t hesitate to answer.

She posted side-by-side pictures of Kyle Richards before and after her nose jobs.

She wrote, “I’ll give her ‘oxymoron’ mocking my Twitter name.” She added, “Who’s the ‘real’ KR.”

I’ll give her “oxymoron” mocking my Twitter name 😂 Who’s the “real” KR pic.twitter.com/46KdVxqB6q — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 15, 2022

RHOBH: Kyle Richards asked why Camille Meyer weighs on everything

Camille retweeted the clip where Kyle Richards called her twitter handle an oxymoron. During that segment, Andy asked Kyle about a tweet Camille had sent out.

She had pointed out that Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna were pretending to be concerned about Kyle while making matters worse between her and her sister Kathy Hilton. She asked if it was a plan for the two to stick it to Kyle or to deflect from Erika’s legal issues.

Kyle answered that it was “Probably a little bit of both.” But she quickly added, “Camille literally has to weigh in on every little crumb, doesn’t she?”

Camille tweeted in response, “Hell yeah I’m going to tweet about it,” adding a laughing emoji.

RHOBH fans react to Kyle Richards dissing Camille Grammer

Fans weighed in, pointing out that Camille was defending Kyle but that the child actress was too busy dissing her to recognize that.

Other viewers said that Kyle saying that Camille comments too much is hypocritical because her best friend Teddi Mellencamp co-host a podcast called Two T’s in a Pod where all she does is comment on Housewives stuff.

One fan wrote, “Kyle sh** on Camille before even hearing her statement, which was actually in support of Kyle. We need Camille back to really shake her up.”

Camille retweeted a viewer who wrote, “Funny that Kyle is calling Camille out for weighing in on #RHOBH drama when her bestie Teddi Jo can’t stop talking about the show and other HWs.”

Camille Meyer wanted an invite to BravoCon

Denise Richards recently took to social media to ask why she and Camille weren’t invited to BravoCon.

Camille retweeted the question and said they would have a lot to say, and fans are here for it!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been busy on Twitter this season. She, and other celebrities, recently came to Kathy Hilton’s defense and said it was normal for her to have a breakdown and that many of the Housewives have acted worse than her.

She also said that she had been a victim of Lisa Rinna’s wrath in the past and understood how Kathy must be feeling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.