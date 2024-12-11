Pawn Stars fans share Rick Harrison’s true motive for a sale

The premise behind Pawn Stars is to showcase potential deals for sale or pawn, but one deal had fans remarking about an anterior motive that Rick may have had.

Rick Harrison and his son, Corey Harrison, along with Austin “Chumlee” Russell, love to see what some of the items up for sale can do, so they insist on trying them out.

If a gun or canon comes in, the guys always try to stage a “try-out” to see if it works before they offer any money, often making a game of the whole thing.

The same thing happens if some automobile comes in for sale or pawn, and Rick is the first one who wants to drive whatever it is.

Some Pawn Stars fans feel that Rick’s urge to play with an item may not hinge on whether or not he will offer to buy it; he wants to try it out.

A recent video that Pawn Stars on History shared on their FaceBook page has fans talking about Rick and his true motives behind a deal.

Rick convinces the owner to let him try out this custom dragster

In the video shared on Facebook and YouTube, a seller brought in a custom dragster, hoping to get a cool $30,000 for the speed machine.

Rick, Corey, and Chumlee are on hand to see the item and call in the obligatory expert to give an idea of its worth and saleability.

Drag racing became popular after World War II and continues to be a popular sport in some areas, like Las Vegas, the location of Rick’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

The seller shared that this car cost $60,000 to build and wanted to sell it and the trailer for $30,000, but the expert named Mark thought it might take $6-7,000 to get it up to code.

Rick was eager to drive the dragster at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. According to Rick, this dragster was “built just for racing” and “fast” at 190 miles an hour.

Fans speculate on Rick’s motives with this ‘weekend toy’

After Rick drove the dragster and declined to make an offer the seller could accept, fans commented on his true intentions with the whole exchange.

Fans love to comment on these sales, even calling Rick and the others out when they think something could be “off” in a sale.

One fan shared that there is still a market for dragsters, but another said, “Rick had no intention of buying it. He just wanted to drive it.”

Another fan agreed with that sentiment: “Exactly my thought.” The seller may have let Rick drive it just to be

One fan commented on Chumlee and his exclamations, “This thing looks fast,” and mentioned that before he became a “master appraiser.” Chumlee currently sells gaming cards like Pokemon on his Instagram after he appraises them.

Pawn Stars is currently on hiatus.