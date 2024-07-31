Pawn Stars fans debate who’s the best shot — Rick or Corey Harrison

Fans of the Pawn Stars have reason to rejoice: the popular show is back on History with new episodes.

Pawn Stars is still going strong during Season 22, with Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell at the top of their game.

Rick and Chumlee are more often found at events for Pawn Stars and mingling with fans than Corey is, which may be why fans think Corey doesn’t want to be on the show.

Rick and Chumlee were spotted in Mexico City in May for the show and were last together doing PR at a bar in Las Vegas. Fans of the show said they seemed to be living their best lives after that.

Corey Harrison has been having a rough time with fans who think he is only on the show because his contract requires him to be there. He seems to have checked out mentally.

In a recent episode shared on YouTube by the show, fans debated who is a better shot: Rick or Corey?

When a seller brings in a firearm, Rick and Corey often ask for proof the guns work before extending an offer.

A working firearm could be worth much more money than one that won’t fire, and honestly, it is fun to fire a gun that may be a century old.

In Season 15, Episode 20, a show titled Fully Vested, Rick and Corey get to fire 18th-century breech-loading dueling pistols.

Chumlee set up a competition between Rick and Corey, leading fans to comment on who is the better shot.

One fan commented, “Rick has demonstrated time and time again that he is a better shot than Corey.”

A fan shares their opinion about Rick and Corey Harrison’s shooting ability. Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

Another fan shared his feelings, “Listen to Corey talking smack about Rick’s shooting skills. From what I’ve seen, Rick is a professional sniper compared to Corey.”

A fan noticed that Corey was ‘talking smack’ about his dad, Rick Harrison. Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

Ultimately, the seller does not like Rick’s offer and takes the pistols home.

Chumlee shared the highlight of his SDCC visit

Chumlee had revealed to his fans that he would attend the San Diego Comic Convention and then shared the highlight of his trip there.

In a post captioned, “The highlight of my SDCC experience was getting to connect with the legends Todd McFarlane, Mitsuhiro Arita, and Stan Sakai.”

Todd McFarlane worked on The Amazing Spiderman and created Spawn.

Mitsuhiro Arita worked on Pokemon, and Stan Sakai created the Chibi Usagi comics and graphic novels. Chumlee seemed to love meeting them.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.