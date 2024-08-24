Here’s why Pawn Stars fans think something is ‘off’ during this sale

Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars takes every chance to blow something up in the desert near the pawnshop in Las Vegas.

When a seller came by with a handheld cannon, Rick took the opportunity to do it again, this time with his son, Corey Harrison, alongside the owner and an ancient firearms expert.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, fans love seeing interactions between father and son like this. Recently, fans commented on a video about Rick or Corey being the better shot.

Rick is always looking for a good deal and often lowballs the sellers, citing the extra cost of overhead and storing items until they can sell.

Recently, Rick talked a seller into allowing him to fire a handheld cannon for sale. The seller also agreed that Rick could film the whole thing since it would help sell it in the future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans watching the scene play out could not help but react when they saw something was “off” about the transaction.

Fan reactions to this sale range from ‘off’ to ‘fake’

Fans were not buying what the expert said about this handheld cannon a young man wanted to sell.

In the video The History Channel shared on YouTube, fans can see the expert examine the cannon and say that he’s seen similar ones sell for $10,000.

The expert confirmed that the item was from the 1600s to the 1700s. It was in good shape and seemed able to be used as intended.

Corey made a big deal about wanting to blow up a teddy bear from the shop, and as Rick filmed, there was a tremendous explosion, showing that the cannon was perfectly functioning.

Since everything looked good and the cannon produced a lovely explosion, fans started to react when the expert said it was worth half of what he’d seen himself for at auction.

When the expert said it was worth $5,000 to $7,000, and Rick offered the seller a much lower price of $2,000, fans couldn’t believe it.

One fan said, “Wait so the expert says they’re valued between 7k to 10k but appraises it at 5k? Something is definitely off.”

Another fan called it “fake.” Then a fan snidely said, “Right. The value goes down when they are shown to work.”

Pawn Stars fans think that something is ‘off’ during a sale. Pic credit; @PawnStars/Youtube

Other fans defended the expert and said that a range is just that, a range between two numbers.

Another fan cried foul, saying, “The guy is Rick’s friend,” and explaining that he was just looking out for Rick.

One last fan could not believe that the seller accepted the low number of $2,000 for the cannon.

Pawn Stars fans react to a sale. Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

Rick is heading south of the border with this new product

Rick seems to have fun working at the pawnshop and the other projects he is a part of, like this new burger he has at Carl’s Jr, a hamburger joint.

Rick shared an ad in Spanish on his Instagram featuring a burger named after him for sale at Carl’s Jr. in Mexico.

It seems Rick is living his best life in the US, especially when he travels to Mexico, as he did recently for a Historyfest convention with Chumlee.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.