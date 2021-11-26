Outlander Season 6 opening credits released with a new variation on the haunting song

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Clair, as seen in the opening credits for Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Starz’s Outlander has a haunting song that plays over its opening sequence for each episode. Over five seasons, the song has stayed the same, but the network likes to shake things up a little by changing its tempo from time to time.

Season 6, which premieres on March 6, is no exception.

Not only do fans get yet another outstanding version of “The Skye Boat Song,” but the words have been changed up just slightly as well.

Watch the Season 6 opening credits now

The clip opens with the familiar visual of the women dancing at Craig na Dun. However, this time it is a man singing the familiar words.

So that the song makes more sense in this regard, the words have been changed slightly to reflect this.

“Sing me a song, of a lad that is gone,” the man sings. “Say could that lad be I?”

The song soon turns into a duet and a woman joins in to follow up.

“Billow and breeze, islands and seas, mountains of rain and sun,” she serenades before the man joins her once more.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

They then continue on with the stunning rendition.

As the song plays, scenes from the upcoming season of Outlander are relayed.

What can we learn from the new Outlander opening sequence?

Season 6 of Outlander is based on the sixth book in the book series by Diana Gabaldon, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Because of this, some of those random images relayed in the opening credits are likely linked to certain book events.

For those that merely watch Starz’s adaptation, these images will all be a blur of potentially riveting new storylines.

As TV Line points out, one such image could tie into the Christies’ tragic storyline that features in Gabaldon’s sixth book. A brief snippet of what appears to be Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) hand over another’s while they are in jail could suggest that she is giving support to the head of the Christie family, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones).

She Knows also points out that there are references to Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali’s (Lauren Lyle) upcoming storylines. First up, Marsali is shown spinning, then, later on, Fergus is seated by a fire with a drink in hand.

These may appear to be images of domestic bliss but She Knows warns that this power couple is set to go through the wringer in Season 6 of Outlander.

In addition to this, it seems that religion might play a bigger part in Season 6 of Outlander as the erection of a new church appears to be underway on Fraser’s Ridge. Later, in the clip, a man — presumably Roger (Richard Rankin) — is shown seated behind a cross inside this building.

There are plenty of other clues hidden within the opening credits, and viewers will likely have to wait until Season 6 unfolds to fully decipher their hidden meanings.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.