Outlander author knew the ending of the books 20 years ago and, no, she’s not telling

November 23 saw the new release of the latest Outlander book. Because of this, author Diana Gabaldon gave up some information about the upcoming conclusion of the book series.

Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone will continue on in the hugely successful Scottish highlander time-traveling series which has also been adapted as a successful TV series by Starz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Season 6 of the TV show will premiere on March 6, 2022. However, the story currently ongoing on the small screen is somewhat behind the book series.

Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone is Book 9 in Outlander series

Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander will be based on Book 6 in Gabaldon’s series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. This season will focus on the setup for the fast-approaching American Revolutionary War.

However, Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone is Book 9. Set in 1779, it will still be dealing with this same war as Fraser struggles to come to terms with history.

Penguin Publishers supply the following (and mostly non-spoiler) teaser for Book 9 in the Outlander Series.

“The Southern Colonies blaze, and the Revolution creeps ever closer to Fraser’s Ridge. And Claire, the physician, wonders how much of the blood to be spilt will belong to those she loves.”

"You know that something is coming." (Prologue)



"You know that something is coming." (Prologue)

Or, from Chapter 1: "There was a stone under my right buttock, but I didn't want to move."#GoTellTheBeesThatIAmGone

While the fate of Jamie and Claire often seems uncertain in the books, according to the author, she has always known the ending of the book series.

In fact, she knew two decades ago what the outcome would be, and, apparently, this has not yet changed.

“It was about 20 years ago that I saw the ending,” Gabaldon told The Guardian.

“And I got up in the middle of the night and wrote it down with tears rolling down my face. And no: I’m not telling you what it is.”

This means that readers will just have to wait until she finishes writing Book 10 in order to find out more.

Outlander will span 10 books

With Gabaldon knowing where she is headed in the book series, it comes as no surprise that she also knows how many books the series will run for. According to her, Book 10 will be the final installment in the Outlander series.

As yet, this book is currently untitled, according to the author’s website. However, Fansided does report that the author has started writing it already.

Along with the original Outlander series, Gabaldon has also penned a series based on the John Grey character. In addition to this, she told The Guardian that she was also interested in writing a novel about Master Raymond.

Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone is now available at all good book stores. Season 6 of the TV series will premiere on Starz on March 6, 2022.