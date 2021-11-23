Outlander: Starz finally drops the Season 6 premiere date

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, John Hunter Bell as Young Ian, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Fans of Outlander will be delighted to hear that Starz has finally announced the date for the Season 6 premiere.

Avid book fans of Outlander have been anxiously counting down the days until the release of book 9 in Diana Gabaldon’s time-travel series, Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone. Set to release on November 23, some readers will already be partaking in the next installment in Claire and Jamie Fraser’s world.

However, Starz, the network that produces the TV version of the series also dropped another release date on fans.

Now, book fans and viewers alike are eagerly counting down the days until Season 6 of the hit series returns.

Season 6 will premiere on March 6

In a tweet sent via the official Twitter account for Outlander, Starz announced that Season 6 will drop on March 6, 2022.

That’s 104 days away.

Already, there have been complications with the production of Season 6 of Outlander thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Some fans were even concerned that the usual romantic scenes between the main actors might have to be dropped thanks to social distancing rules during filming. However, Starz assured fans that extra special protocols were put in place so that Season 6 would follow the normal trajectory in regard to those sorts of scenes.

In addition to this, some scenes had to be delayed during filming due to Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) being pregnant with her first child. The announcement was completely unexpected to fans and the actor revealed the good news to the world via her official Instagram account.

Outlander’s Season 6 storylines

Already, Starz has released some promotional stills from Season 6 of Outlander. In addition to this, a new trailer dropped back in October, so viewers have some idea of what to expect come March — well, for those who have not yet read the books.

From what has aired in Season 5, Outlander is gearing up to head into the American Revolutionary War. As Screen Rant points out, some of the lead-up to this has already been featured in Season 5 with the Battle of Alamance and the final battle of the War of Regulation.

In addition to this, the cast announcement regarding three new characters has also given fans a clue as to where the series will head.

The head of the Christie family, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), is someone that Jamie (Sam Heughan) knew from Ardsmuir prison. He brings his two adult children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds), with him to Fraser’s Ridge, but a tragic story will unfold after that.

It's official. Your faves will return March 6. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/NPAuA4PMMV — Outlander Premieres March 6 (@Outlander_STARZ) November 23, 2021

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.