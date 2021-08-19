Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe surprises fans with an unexpected baby announcement

Outlander actor Caitriona Balfe recently gave birth to a baby boy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Caitriona Balfe, who plays the main character Claire Fraser on Starz’s Outlander, surprised fans with her most recent Instagram post. Sharing an image of a baby’s hand, she revealed that she had recently given birth.

It seems that some celebrities have used their time wisely during the lockdowns associated with the current global coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Natalie Dormer announced that she had given birth — even though no one even knew that she was even pregnant. Now, Balfe has done the same.

Caitriona Balfe welcomes new baby via Instagram account

Sharing a black and white image of a newborn’s fist clasped around what is assumed to be Caitriona’s fingers, the celebrity shared the exciting news.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” Caitriona wrote.

"I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human," Caitriona wrote.

"We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Caitriona then wrote about how she was thankful that her child could be born into a country that allowed for “peace and safety.” She then asked her followers to support the charities that helped children that are currently less fortunate than her own, be it due to war, famine, or other such tragedies.

This child is the first for the union between Caitriona and her partner Tony McGill.

Her Outlander family shows their support on Instagram

Plenty of Caitriona’s fans quickly jumped into the comments section to show their appreciation for the exciting news. Joining them were several members of the Outlander family.

Sam Heughan, who plays Cait’s onscreen husband, Jamie Fraser, was quick to comment.

“Congrats you two (3!!). Wonderful sentiment.x,” he wrote.

Outlander’s official Instagram account also left their regards.

“Congratulations to you and your family on this wonderful news. [Red heart emoji] We’re so thrilled for you,” they wrote.

Sophie Skelton, who plays Caitriona’s onscreen daughter, responded with a long string of white hearts and baby bottles.

Lauren Lyle (Marsali MacKimmie in Outlander) commented that Cait was a “Hero,” adding a heart for extra emphasis.

Former Outlander cast member, Graham McTavish also jumped onboard with the congratulations.

“Congratulations Cait. Wonderful stuff! I know you may be tempted to name him Dougal but you must resist!!!!” he joked. “All the best to you, Tony, and your splendid wee man! [Red heart emoji].”

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.