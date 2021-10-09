Outlander: The new Season 6 trailer has finally dropped

Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, and Sam Heaughan as Jamie Fraser, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It feels like the wait for the new Outlander trailer has been a particularly long one. But, finally, the wait is over and fans can check out what Season 6 of the hit historical time-traveling series has to offer.

With plenty of delays that have been out of Starz’s control (thanks COVID-19), the network has only released a few promotional stills for the upcoming season.

Along with that, the network has set a release date of 2022. As yet, the network has not yet narrowed down the premiere date but the new trailer does go a little further and declares that viewers will be able to tune in from “early 2022.”

As for what else viewers can expect to see, let’s take a closer look at what is on offer.

Season 6 trailer for Outlander is released

The teaser opens with various scenes of viewers’ favorite characters. Everyone is looking happy — which is always a little ominous, regardless of which TV show is being touted.

Only music plays until Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) speaks.

“It’s starting — a storm, the war. It’s almost here,” Claire says over the top of the clip, immediately introducing the tension that will be brewing in Season 6 of Outlander.

As Variety points out, Claire is speaking about the Revolutionary War and it is set to impact those living at Fraser’s Ridge in various ways.

While Claire knows the results of this war, for many that are living at Fraser’s Ridge, they have no knowledge of just how much they will be impacted.

Little is teased of what will come in Season 6 beyond Claire’s announcement as a notice of intention is hammered onto a noticeboard.

However, there is one moment when it appears that a dead body is being carried. It is hard to make out who this person is, but considering they are featured in the new trailer, it is likely this will be a part of a significant storyline.

What to expect in Season 6 of Outlander

While Season 6 of Outlander will run as a shortened season, it doesn’t mean that viewers will be missing out on any of the action and the network has already confirmed that Outlander will return for a seventh season.

Along with the Revolutionary War, another story is set to play out with a major tragic storyline already confirmed for Season 6 thanks to an early cast announcement.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The introduction of the Christies will see Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) excited to see the return of an old friend made at Ardsmuir prison. Because of this Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) and his children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds).

Tragedy will unfold quickly after the discovery that Malva is pregnant and the father of the unborn child will be questioned.

For those that like spoilers, the entire story regarding this family can be read in this previous Monsters and Critics article. But, for everyone else, only Season 6 of Outlander will reveal the full story.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network early in 2022.