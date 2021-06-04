Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan teases a February 2022 premiere date

Sam Heughan reveals the potential premiere date for Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

With the announcement only just made that Season 6 of Outlander would drop in 2022, it looks like actor Sam Heughan is more than eager to narrow down the date even further.

Starz revealed on World Outlander Day that the droughtlander would continue for the rest of the year but that fans could look forward to new content sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t tighten the gap any further than that.

They also announced that this season would be the shortest yet with only eight episodes thanks to delays and complications that have arisen due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

However, the news was not all grim as the network also dropped four new images from Season 6 of Outlander as well as stating that Season 7 would contain an impressive 16 episodes to make up for the truncated Season 6.

While Starz would not give any details regarding when in 2022 that Outlander would premiere, Sam Heughan, who stars as Jamie Fraser, certainly narrowed it down considerably for fans.

Season 6 of Outlander could premiere at the start of 2022

Heughan first shared details from the official announcement from Starz via his Twitter account.

“THATS A WRAP!!!!” he wrote enthusiastically before reiterating that there would be a shortened Season 6 as well as an extended Season 7.

He also stated that the very first episode in the next instalment of Outlander would be an “extended length” one.

The actor and UN ambassador Anupam Kher then went on to share Heughan’s tweet.

“Dearest @SamHeughan! This is the best news for @KirronKherBJP. It is her most favourite show!! She sends her love to all of you!!” Kher wrote regarding his wife’s excitement over the announcement.

“Hope she enjoys it!” Heughan replied before adding a potential premiere date. “Out in Feb 2022!”

Hope she enjoys it! Out in Feb 2022! — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 1, 2021

While this is not an official confirmation, many fans are now marking February in their calendars and starting a countdown to that date. Unfortunately, though, viewers will have to wait for the confirmation from Starz regarding when exactly Season 6 will drop.

Season 6 details

In the meantime, Stars has already revealed details of a new family that will be arriving on Fraser’s Ridge in Season 6 of Outlander.

The family will consist of Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two adult children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds). Jamie knows Tom thanks to their shared time at Ardsmuir prison.

Fans of the book series will already know that the arrival of this family involves a very tragic storyline for the Frasers. However, TV viewers will have to wait until Season 6 unfolds in order to find out more (or click the link above for definite spoilers).

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.