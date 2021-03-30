Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan teases that the Christies are a ‘blast from his past’

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe share details of the upcoming Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 6 of Outlander is currently filming, and Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has revealed tantalizing details of a new family joining Claire and Jamie on Fraser’s Ridge.

Outlander is based on a popular series of books by author Diana Gabaldon, which means fans can find out ahead of time what is about to go down in the TV series.

However, Starz doesn’t always play exactly to the original source’s set of rules, meaning viewers are often reliant on sneek-peek previews and teasers from the stars themselves for further information regarding each season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

With that in mind, in the latest teaser from Starz, Caitriona Balfe (Clare Fraser) revealed that a new family called the Christies will be arriving in Season 6 of Outlander. Heughan then gave further details regarding this family.

“The Christie family are kind of a blast from Jamie’s past,” Heughan said.

Both he and Balfe then gave each other the side-eye, indicating there might be more to that statement but weren’t yet prepared to say what.

How does Jamie know the Christies?

Recently, three new cast members for Season 6 of Outlander were announced.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, the head of the family. And oining him will be Alexander Vlahos as his son, Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as his daughter, Malva.

The Christies have arrived: Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: @Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

The Christies are known to fans of the Outlander books, but their arrival also signifies a very tragic storyline is coming up.

Jamie knows Tom from their time together at Ardsmuir prison. Thanks to this connection, Tom seeks out Jamie, looking for a place to settle.

Things will likely start off well, with Claire even taking on Malva as an apprentice. However, things quickly sour when it is discovered that Malva is pregnant. Those who want further spoilers regarding this storyline can find out more in this previous article.

The underlining theme for Season 6 of Outlander is ‘more turmoil’

Along with Heughan dropping a hint about the Christies, he also revealed the overall cope for Season 6.

“The underlining theme of this season is definitely that there’s a lot more turmoil here,” Heughan said before Balfe added that it was also a “very exciting season.”

The pair concluded the clip by declaring just how excited they were to finally be back on set and filming Outlander again after delays occurred due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Droughtlander continues and viewers will just have to wait a little longer while filming continues before they can find out for themselves just how much strife the Frasers get into now that the Christies have arrived.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.