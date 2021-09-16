Outlander: Starz shares new Season 6 pic to social media but not everyone is happy about it

Richard Rankin as Roger and Sophie Skelton as Brianna, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Viewers have often complained in the past about the dreaded droughtlander between seasons of Starz’s Outlander. However, the gap between Seasons 5 and 6 has been particularly hard, thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

It has been so dire, in fact, that even the like of Susan Sarandon has made her displeasure be known by taking to social media and demanding to know when Season 6 will drop.

But, for fans that are desperate to find out more about Season 6 of Outlander, Starz has just posted a new pic to their social media accounts.

The new pic is a behind-the-scenes shot that shows off two much-loved characters from the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

Roger and Briana are deep in conversation

The image reveals much-loved characters Roger (Richard Rankin) and his wife, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), standing underneath a canopy outside while having what appears to be a serious conversation.

“Now they understood the Met Gala theme,” the caption read, referencing the recent star-studded event that was, of course, not even a thing in the timeframe of the TV series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, as Vogue points out, this year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” making the comment from Starz a fitting one.

The pair are wearing casual clothing, indicating this might just be a normal day on their homestead. As to what they are talking about is up for anyone’s guess as there is really no other indicator surrounding them to give viewers any hint.

Some fans are not happy with the new pic

While many fans are excited to see the new snap from Season 6 of Outlander, for others, it was a bit of a disappointment, according to Hello! Magazine.

While an update of any kind regarding the upcoming season, which is set to drop in 2022, is a good day in the Outlander universe, some would have preferred to see a new image involving the main characters, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Clair Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

Many disgruntled fans dropped their opinion on the matter in the comments section of the original tweet.

“Nothing against the actors, but I would like to understand why you don’t post bts pictures of Sam and Caitriona. If there is no fear of spoiler regarding Bree and Roger, there should be no concern regarding Jamie and Claire. After all it’s the same show,” one person wrote.

Another fan, however, pointed out that there had already been many shots revealed by Starz that involved Jamie and Claire.

“Nothing against Sam and Cait fans, especially since Roger and Bree fans have been asking for them too! But in the last two months you have gotten several new photos of them and a new video. So why are so many saying this?” they stated.

Nothing against Sam and Cait fans, especially since Roger and Bree fans have been asking for them too! But in the last two months you have gotten several new photos of them and a new video. So why are so many saying this? pic.twitter.com/VUbWXIb0Yy — The Rank and File (@RRankinFans) September 15, 2021

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.