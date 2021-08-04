Outlander: Susan Sarandon desperately wants to know when Season 6 will drop

Susan Sarandon really wants to know when Season 6 of Outlander will drop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It appears that world-famous actor, Susan Sarandon has joined the Outlander clan and is just as desperate as the rest of us for news of the Season 6 premiere to be announced.

The gap between the Season 5 finale of Outlander and the premiere of Season 6 has been delayed for obvious reasons. Thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, filming has been compromised and new ways in which to film those romantic scenes that fans love had to be found.

However, according to Susan Sarandon, she wants to know immediately when the new season will drop.

Susan Sarandon wants all the details

“When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back???” the celebrity implored in her tweet.

She then went on to tag the main actors in the historical drama series, Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Quickly, fans and stars of Outlander started responding.

According to Richard Rankin, who plays Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in Outlander insisted he “died a little” after reading that such a star was interested in a series he stared in. Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) also agreed with him before the official Outlander Twitter account jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Sarandon replied with the following tweet, insisting that Outlander was instrumental in getting her through lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You got me through lockdown. Love you both so much. You too @RikRankin,” she wrote before gushing over the raunchy scenes that are an intrinsic part of the TV show.

Plenty of viewers also got excited about the fact that Sarandon was a fan. One even insisted that a role should be created for the actor.

“Okay! Now we want you as featuring!!!!! Pleeease [folded hands emoji] @Writer_DG can you find this queen a little role?” they wrote.

Okay! Now we want you as featuring!!!!! Pleeease 🙏🙏 @Writer_DG can you find this queen a little role? pic.twitter.com/JQkFbu6SN6 — Alex 🇧🇪👓🩺🍻🍫 (@AlxdrWnl) August 1, 2021

So, when will Season 6 of Outlander premiere?

According to Starz, Outlander will return in 2022, a fact that they reiterated to Sarandon in the comments section of her tweet.

However, Sam Heughan, who plays the main character Jamie Fraser, has previously hinted that the show will drop quite early next year, stating February as the month to start counting down to. The Twitter account for Outlander also confirmed the series would be “coming early 2022.”

Of course, this may not be entirely true and viewers will likely have to wait for Starz to give an and finally reveal the official Season 6 premiere date.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.