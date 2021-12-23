Outlander: Sam Heughan speaks out about Jamie’s ‘unsettling’ past that will return to haunt him in Season 6

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander is still months away. However, that hasn’t stopped the network from releasing new images and deliciously tantalizing teasers to help fill the gap until March 6.

Recently, Starz shared a clip featuring Caitriona Balfe as she discussed how Claire Fraser was set to ‘unravel’ when Outlander returned.

Now, it is Jamie’s turn as Sam Heughan speaks out about something — or someone — from his past that will return to haunt him in Season 6.

Jamie’s past will come back to haunt him in Season 6

In a new clip shared to Outlander’s official Twitter account, Heughan discusses the upcoming storylines for Jamie.

“Well, I think Jamie’s past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him, per se,” Heughan revealed.

“We meet some characters that come back into Jamie’s life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.”

Heughan then goes on to discuss the upcoming Revolutionary War that has been brewing previously in Season 5 of Outlander.

Already, viewers have seen Jamie siding with the British for this war of independence, even though he knows they will be the losing side. His involvement will continue when Season 6 of Outlander premieres next year.

However, many fans were more intrigued as to what the actor meant about the tantalizing mention of some “unsettling” characters.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as portrayed in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Here’s who Sam Heughan likely means

Thanks to the book series on which Starz bases its adaptation of Outlander, there is a pretty clear idea of who Heughan was talking about.

In addition to this, an early cast announcement also confirmed who would be returning to Jamie’s life in Season 6.

For those who do not read the books and are not into spoilers, now might be the time to skip forward a little to watch the video clip of Sam Heughan at the end of this article. For everyone else, let me introduce a new family.

The Christies will arrive in Fraser’s Ridge and shake things up. Although, at first, there will likely not be any conflict.

Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) met Jamie years ago in Ardsmuir Prison. He brings with him his children, Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos).

Things are great at first – Jamie catches up with an old friend and Malva even settles in, to apprentice under Claire.

However, all of that changes quite dramatically when Malva becomes pregnant and Jamie gets the blame for it.

As to how all of this then unfolds remains to be seen but if viewers want more spoilers from the books then you can check out this previous Monsters & Critics article that gives everything away.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.