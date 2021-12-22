Outlander releases new Season 6 ‘Soulmates’ pic of Claire and Jamie

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

There are only mere months left until Season 6 of Outlander premieres on the Starz network. However, that can seem like an absolute drought after waiting so long.

Luckily, a new endearing snap of Claire (Catriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) has just been released.

Shared to the network’s official Twitter account, viewers already have plenty to say about the picture.

New Season 6 image revealed

The image shows Jamie and Claire standing together outside and in front of an apple cart.

They hold hands, leaning their heads close together as Claire smiles warmly for the camera. Jamie is a little more reserved, though, giving only the slightest hint of a smirk.

Starz also included the following caption with the newest update from Season 6 of Outlander.

“Fun fact: when you look up the dictionary definition of “soulmates” this is what you see.”

Considering this image is a posed shot, it seems unlikely that it is from a scene within the upcoming season of Outlander — not unless Brianna (Sophie Skelton) or Roger (Richard Rankin) managed to smuggle a camera back with them during a time-traveling episode and are now grabbing a memento of the happy couple.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fun fact: when you look up the dictionary definition of "soulmates" this is what you see. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/1d0JFuvvRV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 22, 2021

As soon as the new image dropped, there was a flurry of activity in the comments section.

Fans were instantly delighted with the happy photo and were quick to thank Starz, one fan simply typing out the words “thank you” multiple times. The network responded in a similar fashion.

Pic credit: @FearlessBalfe/@Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

Does this mean that Claire and Jamie will be happy in Season 6?

With such an endearing pic, it could be expected that Jamie and Claire’s upcoming Season 6 storylines will be joyous ones, right?

Wrong.

While there are likely to be some shining moments between the couple and within their life at Fraser’s Ridge, already viewers know it is going to be harrowing for Claire, at least, after the Season 5 finale of Outlander.

In Episode 12 titled Never My Love, Claire was brutally raped by Lionel Brown’s (Ned Dennehy) group. The traumatic event saw Claire escaping to her mind where she played out a fanciful scene involving her close family and friends.

Season 6 of Outlander is set to see Claire having to deal with what happens after such a horrific assault.

Along with this, Jamie is also set to be involved with his own harrowing storyline outside of having to support Claire when she most needs it.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a new family, the Christies, are set to turn up on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie knows the head of the family, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), but there will be a dark family secret that could cause devastation for Jamie as well.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.