Outlander boss gives update on Season 7 air date and the possibility of Season 8

Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The Droughtlander has only just begun for fans of Starz’s Outlander, but already, viewers want to know when the historical drama series will return.

Season 6 has only just wrapped up with a shortened season. There were fewer episodes this time round due to restraints resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic.

So, instead of 12 episodes in Season 6, there were only 8 — and one massive cliffhanger that saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) separated.

But when can fans expect to see Season 7 — and has Season 8 been confirmed by the network yet? Let’s take a look at the official word on what to expect.

Season 7 of Outlander is currently in production

According to an interview that Outlander’s co-executive producer Maril Davis did with Digital Spy, filming is still underway for Season 7. This is to be expected as production for the new season only just started back in April of this year.

Season 7 will run for 16 episodes, which will include episodes that were originally going to air in Season 6 of Outlander. This means that filming will likely run for longer than it did for Season 6.

As to when Season 7 will drop? Maril has no word yet on that.

“I haven’t been told when we will be airing Season 7,” Davis told Digital Spy.

“All I know is we are in the beginning of shooting it now, and that’s all I can say. I think we are on a fairly typical schedule but it is a supersized season.”

In addition to this, author Diana Gabaldon revealed to SheKnows that she will be visiting the set on July 16 and confirmed that filming will still be underway then.

So both admissions give a good indication that viewers won’t get to see Season 7 any time soon.

So, what about Season 8?

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Has Outlander been renewed for Season 8?

The Outlander TV series is based on a hugely popular book series by Diana Gabaldon.

Currently, each season of the Starz’s production is based on one book each in the series. Sometimes — as was the case with Season 6 — things are moved around a little at the beginning or end of each season to accommodate storylines in the books.

However, with a ten-book series, fans are expecting Starz to do the same for the TV show.

Unfortunately, the network is not very forward in revealing whether or not they plan to produce the entire ten books in their TV show.

Because of this, Davis also hasn’t yet confirmed if Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season.

“I haven’t heard anything about season eight. I would love to do it, but those decisions we are waiting to hear about. I would love to finish out the books if possible, but we will see what happens!”

Of course, judging by how popular the TV series is for Starz, it seems entirely likely that the network will continue to produce the show for as long as fans want it.

However, the official word on the matter would also be nice.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz.