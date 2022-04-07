Outlander: The official announcement has been made — filming has begun on Season 7

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, as seen on-set for Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With only a few episodes left in the truncated Season 6 of Outlander, viewers are already girding themselves against the droughtlander.

While it is known that the TV series has been renewed for a seventh installment, there has been little news regarding when filming will get underway — until now.

However, Starz has made everyone’s day a little brighter by announcing that production is now underway for Season 7 of the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

With only three episodes left, this was welcome news for all who are desperate to find out more about their favorite characters.

Currently, things are getting rather muddled when it comes to whether or not newcomer Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) is good or bad and the preview for Episode 6 of Outlander seems to put her characters more firmly in the “bad” category.

Along with this, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is coping with her terrible assault in Season 5 by creating and using ether to forget. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) has just announced she is pregnant and the threat of the upcoming American Revolutionary War is constantly in the background.

So, there is plenty that needs to be resolved in Season 6, and, considering there are ten books in the Outlander series, plenty more to be revealed come Season 7.

The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh Sign up for our TV newsletter! April 6, 2022

Starz makes the announcement with new on-set image

Starz made the exciting announcement with a new on-set image of Outlander cast members that they shared on their official social media accounts.

The image featured Brianna, Claire, Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Roger (Richard Rankin) all standing next to each other as they smiled at the camera. All of the characters are in costume and the caption that accompanies the pic indicates that this could be an on-set shot for Season 7.

“The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production!” the caption read.

Outlander cast responds to new update

Sam Heughan also shared a similar image to the one released by Starz. This one, though, was a much more relaxed image showing Caitriona Balfe seated in a chair as she smiles and holds up seven fingers to indicate what season they were up to.

While the first pic appeared to be in the kitchen, this image was shared from the more formal living area.

Caitriona Balfe was quick to retweet the image, adding her own caption.

“Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!!,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @caitrionambalfe/Twitter

Alexander Vlahos, who plays Allan Christie also retweeted the image and drew attention to the fact that Roger appears to have had a haircut for the new season.

“Roger Mac cut his hair? Sorry, but this is it for me. I won’t be watching,” he jokingly wrote.

Pic credit: @vlavla/Twitter

Now, while filming is now underway for Season 7 of Outlander, that doesn’t mean we will get the episodes any time soon. However, it does give fans something to look forward to in knowing that the next installment will come sooner rather than later.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.