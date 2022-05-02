Outlander Season 7 release date: When is it coming out?

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as portrayed in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The dust has barely settled on the Season 6 finale of Starz’s hit historical time-traveling series, Outlander. However, fans are already desperate to know when Season 7 will premiere.

And there are a couple of good reasons for that.

Season 6 was truncated to only eight episodes due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, some episodes were lengthened to give viewers more of their beloved Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), but that still didn’t quite make up for the shortened season.

On top of this, the Season 6 finale ended with a definite cliffhanger, and viewers are eager to know what happens next.

Season 7 of Outlander is already confirmed

Episode 8, titled I Am Not Alone, saw Jamie and Claire fighting against Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), who wants Claire tried for murdering Malva Christie — even if she didn’t do it.

Although, as Jamie pointed out to Claire on Sunday night, it seemed more likely that Claire would end up dead if Richard took her as retaliation for the murder of Richard’s brother, Lionel (Ned Dennehy). Luckily, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) stepped in to make sure Claire made it to trial in one piece.

The episode concluded with the pair being separated by Richard and Claire being placed in jail in Wilmington. Jamie was nearly sent off to Scotland by boat until young Ian (John Bell) turned up and rescued him.

Now, they are set to rescue Claire.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Already, Season 7 of Outlander has been confirmed by Starz, so viewers can already rest easy knowing that they will get some answers — even if they have to wait for them.

In addition to this, filming is currently underway on the popular series.

Release date latest: When does Outlander Season 7 come out?

With Season 7 of Outlander currently in production, fans want to know when it is likely new episodes will drop.

Unfortunately, filming will likely take some time. While Season 6 only had eight episodes, it has already been confirmed that Season 7 will contain 16 episodes.

“What we did was we took the four episodes that we would have filmed [for Season 6] and we are now having them at the beginning of Season 7, so Season 7 is going to be a 16 episode season,” Caitriona Balfe explained to Digital Spy. “I think in that way we are still able to do Outlander in the way we’ve always been able to do it, we take our time, we allow the story to unfold.”

As yet, it is unclear when Season 7 will drop, but Digital Spy also points out that it could be anytime from the end of the year and through to May 2023 before fans can find out what happens next.

And, considering that Starz has never properly set a solid schedule for Outlander, it really is anyone’s guess as to when Season 7 will premiere.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz