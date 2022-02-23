One Chicago returns: Episode synopsis for new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Anthony Ferraris as Tony, and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide are back for new Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The big One Chicago return date has arrived, with new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. debuting on Wednesday night.

Each of the Chicago-based dramas has a lot left to cover this spring, and the recently released episode count is sure to keep One Chicago fans happy for the next few months.

It has been a while since we all enjoyed new content from the NBC Wednesday night dramas, but the network was dedicating a lot of primetime hours to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage.

Now that the Olympics have concluded, it’s time to start rolling out some new and exciting content from each of the dramas. It all begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, February 23, with a brand-new episode of Chicago Med.

Below is the episode synopsis that NBC has released for each of the shows, giving us some early hints about what to expect as new stories start to unfold.

And for Chicago Fire fans who want to jump ahead, here are some spoilers about a new Chicago Fire cast member who is joining the show this spring.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 13 synopsis

“Scott and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection; Maggie receives shocking news; Halstead and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis; in an effort to help a patient, Marcel takes a risk,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Med episode called Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13 synopsis

“Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman; Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office; Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode called Fire Cop.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13 synopsis

“While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” reads the intriguing synopsis for the Chicago P.D. episode called Still Water.

Upton will be in the middle of a very tense story, and here are some early Chicago P.D. images for that episode. This certainly has the making of a good hour to close out the One Chicago return date.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.