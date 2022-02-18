Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on a dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. is almost back, and ahead of the big One Chicago return, NBC has released a lot of images to spark interest.

The new episode of Chicago P.D. is called Still Water and it looks like Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) is going to be putting herself in harm’s way.

That’s not exactly a new method of doing the job for Upton, as the situation with Roy Walton that covered many episodes earlier this season still looms over everything that Upton, Jay Halstead, and Hank Voight do on the job.

As a reminder, on the last episode of Chicago P.D., Voight’s informant, Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado), was tagged in by Voight as he sought help in bringing down the Los Temidos gang. That group appears to be led by Javier Escano (played by Jose Zuniga on the Chicago P.D. cast), who is dispersing bad batches of drugs on the city.

This new episode debuts on Wednesday, February 23, and some great news is that the Chicago P.D. episode count for Season 9 has revealed that lots of new content will be airing this spring.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13 images and intrigue

“While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13.

The synopsis sets the stage for what we are seeing in the images below.

In the first image, we see Upton out for her jog as she witnesses something. And in the second image, it looks like she has rushed to the edge of the water to possibly see the result of a car crash.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. 9×13. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Detective Hailey Upton to the rescue on Chicago P.D. 9×13

In the next series of images, we see Upton in the water, presumably to try to save people from the car that has crashed.

Upton water rescue on Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Upton trying to save people on Chicago P.D. 9×13. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The fallout from Chicago P.D. 9×13 rescue

There is heavy foreshadowing that Upton is going to be impacted by what takes place during this car accident and that there will be some fallout within the new episode of the show.

Below are some of the additional images that were shared for the new episode of Chicago P.D., including a shaken Upton and Trudy Platt trying to offer some support.

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. episode 913. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

And, of course, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead will be making an appearance.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. episode called Still Water. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

And finally, this last image has Intelligence in action, presumably on a case that has to do with the accident that Upton witnessed earlier in the episode.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. 9×13. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.