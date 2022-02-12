Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13: Synopsis released for show’s return

Jason Beghe continues to play Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13 has an official synopsis from NBC now, shedding some light on what Intelligence will be dealing with in the next new episode.

When we last saw the team in action, a new antagonist named Javier Escano (played by Jose Zuniga on the Chicago P.D. cast) revealed himself as a drug kingpin in Chicago. He definitely seems like someone that will be difficult for Intelligence to deal with, especially when he figures out they are on to him.

That last episode of Chicago P.D. also featured the return of Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado), as Voight sought the help of his new primary informant in an effort to bring down the Los Temidos gang.

At the very end of the episode, Anna went undercover at a bakery run by Escano, setting up some distinct drama that will play out in future episodes. That plotline might get put on hold based on the synopsis of the new episode, though.

Chicago P.D. synopsis for episode called Still Water

Below is the full synopsis for Season 9, Episode 13 that was released by NBC. This episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, February 23, marking the end of the long winter hiatus for the show.

“While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” reads the intriguing synopsis.

A look ahead at more Chicago P.D. Season 9 episodes

The relationship between Voight and Halstead has shifted this season, and that new direction might be a very interesting one for the show. It takes the characters down a different path, possibly leading to Intelligence doing things a little differently. But it could also be a dark path where Halstead slowly turns into Voight based on what he has to do to get the job done.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Some great news was revealed about the Chicago P.D. episode count and how there will be a lot of new content coming to NBC in Spring 2022 from the trio of One Chicago programs. It means we will get to see a lot of new stories before Season 9 of the show comes to a close.

The additional positive news for fans of the show is that Chicago P.D. Season 10 has already been ordered by NBC. No matter what type of cliffhanger the show is left on this spring, fans will be able to look forward to more new episodes in the fall.

Below is an important scene from earlier in the season that is worth watching again. It revolves around Voight suggesting that it is time to fall on his sword in order to save Upton and the rest of Intelligence. It shifted the dynamic in how the team works and that’s a great thing for the longevity of the program.

Voight Wants Jay to Give Him Up | NBC's Chicago PD

Watch this video on YouTube

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.