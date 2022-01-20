Chicago P.D. recap: Carmela Zumbado returns as Anna Avalos

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A new episode from Chicago P.D. aired on Wednesday night, and it focused on a new undercover mission for Voight’s latest informant.

It was on the last episode of Chicago P.D. that Atwater went undercover to try to stop a drug ring that was putting a bad product on the street.

When Atwater lost control of his own informant, Voight went back to his informant from earlier this season. Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado) stepped in and helped Intelligence close the case, and she was paid well for her work.

In the previews for this new Chicago P.D. episode called To Protect, it was made very clear that Voight was going to use Anna again, but that this new case was going to put her in a life-threatening situation.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 12 recap

The episode began with Voight and Halstead reporting to a scene where someone had been killed by the Los Temidos gang. Intelligence was working hard to get to the leader of that group, but they were having a difficult time even identifying who was in charge.

Voight met with Anna Avalos again and asked for her help figuring out what the gang was up to and why so many bodies had been dropping. She agreed to help out, but Voight was a bit displeased that she didn’t have immediate answers to some of his questions.

As Intelligence was working the case, they started finding a trail of more bodies that Los Temidos had left behind, suggesting something big was at play in Chicago and that it wasn’t just about moving small amounts of product.

Intelligence puts Anna to the test

The crux of the episode was that a man running a chain of bakeries in Chicago was using them as a front to distribute drugs. That man is Javier Escano and he is now played by Jose Zuniga on the Chicago P.D. cast.

In order to get to Escano, Intelligence needed to arrest the man who was killing people for the gang. That led them to Paco Gutierrez, who Anna worked hard to get close to. Through her informant work, Intelligence was able to attain a gun that Paco had used to kill quite a few people.

When they tried to flip Paco, though, it turned out that there was no direct evidence that tied Escano to anything. Paco said that Escano was simply too smart and that they were never going to catch him.

As the episode was coming to a close, Paco was murdered in his jail cell, cutting off any chance of a case there. Anna then went undercover to work at one of the bakeries, with the hopes that it would yield more concrete information down the line.

Throughout the episode, an important dynamic shift was also taking place, where Voight was asking Halstead for advice on how to proceed in places and even when Voight was ready to go off-book on stuff, he was letting Halstead know about it.

We are starting to see what Halstead is really capable of in his job and there seem to be heavy hints here that he might be ready to take over as the lead of Intelligence at some point.

That’s it for the Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 12 recap, and now a long winter hiatus begins for the three One Chicago shows.

On the updated One Chicago episode schedule for this winter, the next new episodes won’t air until after the 2022 Winter Olympics. Until then, One Chicago fans can stream current season episodes through Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.