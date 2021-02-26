One Chicago return: Episode synopsis for new episode of each Chicago-based show

Nick Gehlfuss looks good as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Having Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air repeat episodes this week has been rough for fans of the shows. Each of the shows has evolving plot lines and having another break between new episodes breaks up the great momentum that One Chicago had going at NBC.

It’s still going to be a while until the next new episodes of the Chicago-based shows return, but at least we now have the return dates for each show, episode titles, and some information about what is going to take place during the month of March.

Next week is another slate of repeat episodes on NBC, but that gets us very close to the return date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Below is a breakdown of what the next episode of each show is called, when it will air on NBC, and a synopsis if the network has provided that information.

Chicago Med returns with Season 6, Episode 8

The Chicago Med return date is March 10 and viewers will get to see a new episode called Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons. This is an important episode because a new character is going to be joining the Chicago Med cast.

Below is the Chicago Med synopsis for March 10:

“Ethan hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED. A final custody hearing threatens to separate Charles and his daughter. Maggie must make a choice that will change Auggie’s life.” Read More What happened to Emily Foster on Chicago Fire cast? Annie Ilonzeh exits

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 8 shrouded in mystery

The next new episode of Chicago Fire is called Escape Route, and NBC finally released an episode synopsis. It’s a bit of a mystery why the synopsis was held back for so long, but it definitely sounds like we could see some drama at Firehouse 51.

Below is the synopsis for Escape Route, which will debut at 9/8c on Wednesday, March 10.

“A call to a familiar location brings back mixed emotions for Severide; Hermann heads out for a vacation; Casey is not thrilled with his replacement.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#ChicagoFire star Eamonn Walker reflects on how his multi-national identity influenced his acting career. #BHMNBCU pic.twitter.com/t3l8WALJpW — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) February 25, 2021

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 8 brings the drama

The new episode of Chicago P.D. sounds like it is going to be a dramatic one. The plot brings to mind several different movies that revolved around cops just trying to get the bad guy back to a police precinct as outside forces try to stop them.

Below is the Chicago P.D. synopsis for the episode called Protect and Serve:

“Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station.”

You hate to see Ruzek questioning his instincts. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/sFcOdsqg7k — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 23, 2021

More One Chicago news

Over at Chicago Fire, a new actress sits atop the list of most episode appearances. She just passed Monica Raymund, who played Gabby Dawson on the show for years.

We are also going to see more of actor Jon Ecker on Chicago Fire, with the character of Grainger now presumably dating Sylvie Brett.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.