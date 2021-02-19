Who plays Lieutenant Greg Grainger on Chicago Fire cast? Jon-Michael Ecker joins show

Jon Ecker has joined the Chicago Fire Season 9 cast. Pic credit: LATV Network

The Chicago Fire cast now features Lieutenant Greg Grainger as a possible love interest for Sylvie Brett. During the latest episode of the show, after a great pep talk from Stella Kidd, Brett worked up the nerve to ask out Grainger. It followed an earlier attempt that he had made that led to Brett rejecting him.

The episode came to a close with Grainger and Brett flirting and then planning out a date. It definitely looks like Brett is ready to take a huge step away from Matt Casey and that she is ready to get out on the dating scene again. Don’t get too excited, though, as it’s going to be a while before the next new episode of Chicago Fire.

This was the second episode that Grainger has appeared on the show, but he was way more involved in the plot lines this time around. While Brett and Gianna Mackey were out on a call, it was Grainger’s fire team that came to their aid in the field. It was also at that moment where we got to see some humorous moments about Brett’s fear of clowns surfacing.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Grainger seems like a nice enough guy, but he’s no Casey, so he may need to do a lot to keep on our good side during this new relationship with Brett. So far, he has won our approval.

Who plays Grainger on Chicago Fire cast?

Grainger is played by actor Jon-Michael Ecker on the show. His credit for the episode shortened his name up to Jon Ecker, which will make it much easier to remember his name moving forward. The good news is that with the way the storylines are currently playing out, we should definitely see him on more episodes of the show.

Ecker got his start in Latin American television shows before making a bold entrance into the minds of U.S. viewers. He played The Lion on Narcos, guest-starred on an episode of NCIS: New Orleans, and then starred as El Guero on Queen of the South.

Ecker can also be seen on the new Netflix show Firefly Lane, where he plays Max. Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The show is based on the novel by Kristin Hannah.

Read More Chicago Fire Recap: The one with the elevator

Chicago Fire goes on hiatus

Unfortunately, the episode called Dead of Winter is the last new Chicago Fire installment that we will get to see for a while. NBC is rolling out some repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows until at least mid-March 2021, so we won’t get to see what’s up with Brett and Grainger for a while.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.