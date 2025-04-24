One Chicago hiatus: One last break for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

We are on one last hiatus for Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12.

The next One Chicago Wednesday (April 30) will be repeat episodes for the hit shows.

NBC will air episodes from this past fall on April 30, building a break into the upcoming schedule.

This is disheartening news for many One Chicago fans who have experienced many breaks this year.

The good news is that this is the last break in the schedule.

When the shows return in May, new episodes will take us through the season finales.

When do the One Chicago shows return with new episodes?

New Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes arrive on Wednesday, May 7.

Here’s some more good news.

NBC also has new One Chicago episodes for May 14 and May 21.

We are in the home stretch, with less than a month until the season finale episodes debut.

Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12 end on Wednesday, May 21.

Recent news suggests each show could see exits during those final episodes. The writers have also been building up some strong storylines.

Will the One Chicago shows be renewed?

NBC has not announced its plan for One Chicago Wednesdays.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. still do well in the ratings. The shows have millions of fans, suggesting that renewals are just a matter of time.

Still, the production company is trying to cut costs, so NBC may be looking to pay a lower fee per episode.

Stay tuned for news on NBC renewals. Hopefully, the network will provide big announcements in the next few weeks.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.