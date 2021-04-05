The new Loki trailer is here for the upcoming Disney+ series. Pic credit: Marvel

The Disney Plus series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing or stopping. After the success of Wandavision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is currently getting huge numbers for the streamer.

The next MCU series also looks to be just as interesting, if not more so.

The new Loki official trailer gives audiences a lot more story while still shrouding the series in the mystery box element that worked so well in Wandavision.

The new Loki Disney Plus series is based on the version of Loki that audiences met in the first Avengers movie, as he escaped during the time travel in Avengers: Endgame.

The trip to the past saw Loki escape with the Tesseract, creating a new timeline.

The new Loki official trailer shows just how the consequences of that action reverberate through the timeline. It causes the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to become involved.

Consequences from Avengers: Endgame scene.

The premise of Loki seems to be built around that one instance in Endgame. This Loki is even referred to in the trailer as a “Loki variant.”

This could imply that there may be more versions of Loki loose in the timeline.

Pic credit: Disney Plus.

With the TVA involved, Loki has to assist in undoing the damage caused by his time travel through the timeline. Loki’s liaison to the TVA seems to be Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, who is basically playing Owen Wilson.

After the plot is somewhat vaguely established, the rest of the Loki official trailer features intensely gorgeous sequences. The visuals are all of the action, mystery, and suspenseful scenes out of context.

This creates a lot more anticipation for the series.

Loki official trailer shows how this Loki is still Loki.

The best part of the trailer addresses how a character like Loki can even fit into this seemingly play by the numbers plot. How can any of the other characters trust Loki to agree to do anything, given his treacherous history, deceit, and betrayal?

It will be interesting to see how the Loki series deals with that, especially given how Loki in the trailer mentions how he’s “10 steps ahead” of everyone.

How will the writers trick the trickster in a way that is believable to audiences?

One thing is obvious, though. The Loki series is set to be another of the MCU’s shows on Disney Plus that audiences will have a lot of fun unpacking week to week.

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 11.