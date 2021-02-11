Crossbones no longer part of Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo in The Purge: Anarchy. Pic credit: Blumhouse Productions

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success is their close adaptation and homage to the source material. Characters and stories from Marvel Comics are wisely adapted into the MCU by its filmmakers.

One of those fan service moments was casting popular character actor Frank Grillo as Crossbones. But during an interview, the actor now confirms that Crossbones is not in the MCU anymore.

Making his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Grillo initially appeared as Brock Rumlow. The character was originally part of the covert S.H.I.E.L.D. team led by Captain America.

Crossbones not in the MCU anymore

Due to the events in the course of The Winter Soldier, Rumlow revealed himself to be part of the HYDRA team that infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. An altercation with Sam Wilson’s The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) left Rumlow injured as a building came in around him.

Rumlow then appeared in Captain America: Civil War as a full-out villain called Crossbones. Grillo finally appeared as the comic-accurate depiction of the Marvel Comics villain in that movie.

Frank Grillo as Crossbones in Civil War. Pic credit: Marvel Studios.

During an interview with Variety, Grillo mentioned his disappointment in Crossbones not being in the MCU. “They’re done with me.” Grillo cited the larger storytelling schemes and logistics of the MCU as being part of the reason why Grillo’s Crossbones will not be a part of the world anymore.

Fans will be disappointed with the news that Frank Grillo is not in the MCU. Especially given that as recently as 2020, Grillo mentioned an interest in returning to the character of Crossbones in possibly an MCU Disney+ series.

Frank Grillo has a lot of movies coming out in 2021.

Crossbones in the comics. Pic credit: Marvel Comics.

Grillo quickly became one of the more reliable supporting actors within the industry. The actor is also widely known for his impressive action and stunt skills as well. His role in the MCU was beloved by fans, despite the minimal screen time he’s had spanning just two movies.

Grillo’s most recognizable roles would be in movies like The Purge: Anarchy, Warrior, Jiu Jitsu, and many more. In 2021 alone, Grillo has an impressive slate of movies such as Boss Level, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Father, and more.

Frank Grillo will return to the MCU one last time, as part of lending his voice to the new Disney+ animated series, What… If? Whether or not the character of Crossbones will be anywhere else in the MCU, animated or live-action is still unknown.

Grillo’s next movie is Boss Level releasing on March 5.