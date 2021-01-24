The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ release date, trailer, and cast: What is it about?

WandaVision has started the new format of releasing many Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stories as Disney+ series, spreading out in between the major movie releases.

While WandaVision appears to be different from anything else that came before it in the MCU, the next series will pull things back into what fans of MCU movies, specifically Captain America, are used to.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pick up where Avengers: Endgame left off, with Falcon in possession of Cap’s shield and the two heroes trying to salvage what Cap stood for in a world that seems to want to politicize the legendary hero.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

This article provides everything that is known The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Release date latest: When does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier come out on Disney+?

Disney revealed the full release calendar of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, with the movies going through 2022 and the TV shows set through this summer, with several others listed as “2021” but with no release dates.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second MCU show on Disney+, following WandaVision, so it has a release date locked in — March 19, 2021.

Read More WandaVision review: Marvel returns with its riskiest release yet

WandaVision has nine episodes in its first season, with two hitting on the day the show premiered. That means that WandaVision will wrap up its run on March 5.

That means there will be only one week between WandaVision ending and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series starting its season.

It seems that Marvel is going to ensure that fans have something to watch every weekend in 2021 and possibly beyond.

Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will only consist of six episodes. However, while WandaVision is half-hour episodes, this series looks to be closer to one-hour episodes, likely making them the same length total.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ cast updates

The two main stars of The Falcon and the Winter Solider come straight from the MCU movies, just as the leads in WandaVision did.

Anthony Mackie will return as Falcon and Sebastian Stan will be back as The Winter Soldier.

Stan made his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, where he played Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers lifelong friend who appeared to die in the movie, battling Red Skull.

Mackie made his first appearances in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Winter Soldier was Bucky Barnes, brainwashed and under the control of the evil Baron Zemo, and Falcon was a friend of Captain America, tasked with helping save/stop Bucky.

Also, coming back for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the true villain from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl is back as Baron Helmut Zemo, and it appears that he will finally put on his iconic mask from the comics.

Georges St-Pierre is also returning as Batroc the Leaper, the man that Cap fought at the start of Captain America: The Winter Soldier on the ship.

Emily VanCamp is also coming back as Sharon Carter.

The big reveal for the new series is that Wyatt Russell has signed on to play John Walker.

In the comics, John Walker was U.S. Agent, but before that, he was Captain America, taking up the shield and costume after Steve quit the role.

Unlike Steve, who lived by his morals of helping people, John was a middle-America tough guy who believed in “patriotism” and stopping anyone he felt was “anti-America.” While Cap believed in doing the right thing, John was all about militarism, and his Avengers teammates all referred to him as a fascist.

It will be an interesting topic in today’s landscape.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+: What is it about?

When Avengers: Endgame concluded, Captain America gave his shield to Falcon, seemingly passing on his role to the younger hero. Winter Soldier seemed happy with this.

However, if the Disney+ series plays out like the comics, the U.S. Government might have other plans and might want to bring in someone they can control and someone who is more militaristic to hold the shield.

The is U.S. Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might end up playing out as a battle for the shield, and if U.S. Agent on the series is anything like the one from the comics, the sooner Falcon and Winter Soldier can shut him down, the better.

Also back is Baron Zemo, who is likely playing politics again and will make things very hard for the heroes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ trailer

Here is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19, 2021, on Disney+.