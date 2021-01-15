Chris Evans could return as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After a more than satisfying send-off at the end of Avengers: Endgame, audiences may still see Chris Evans return as Captain America once again. New reports say that the original MCU Avenger is currently in talks to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, aka, Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Insiders disclose that while still early, the talks involve Evans reprising the role in one property so far. And, there’s also an option for another movie as well.

These appearances might not be in subsequent movies within the Captain America franchise. But instead, might be as supporting roles in other Marvel movies. While surprising, it’s not the first time the MCU has experienced this type of a comeback.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Chris Evans’ return as Captain America is not the first comeback

Very famously, Robert Downey Jr. was to have ended his role as the MCU’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark after the third Iron Man movie. However, since then, Downey Jr. continued with minor supporting roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, then a larger role in Captain America: Civil War.

And then, returning to lead star significance in the following Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame two-parter. Even Chris Evans has a similar love-hate affair with Marvel Studios, not wanting to play the iconic comic book character initially when offered.

With the legacy of Captain America continuing in the upcoming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Disney+ series, it’s curious in just what manner Captain America could return. Evans himself has said that he’s protective of the character, and will not return if it’s just a “cash grab.”

How would Chris Evans even return as Captain America given Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame conclusively ended the story of Captain America. The storyline tied directly into his sacrifice at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Read More Chris Evans panic attacks: Actor reveals secret that almost caused him to quit acting

An older Evans even handed the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), choosing him to carry on the mantle of Captain America at the end of Endgame. This is also seemingly the story of the Disney+ series featuring Falcon and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

While news of Chris Evans’ return as Captain America is sure to excite fans, how he does so will be what others will reserve judgment for. The Deadline report offers no specifics as to how Captain America will return to the MCU, nor does it specify which Marvel property the character will be a part of.

Chris Evans’ next release will be the Netflix original Don’t Look Up.