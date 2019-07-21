Marvel Phase 4 movies at SDCC 2019: Full list of confirmed titles, release dates for MCU

Saturday, July 20, provided plenty of excitement, thanks to the revelation of Marvel Phase 4 movies at SDCC 2019. The San Diego Comic-Con brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe front and center for their Hall H panel. With that, came the announcement of a slew of upcoming MCU titles, release dates, and star actors. There were even some future teases as well that will delight longtime Marvel fans.

Marvel Phase 4 movies to start with Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow kicks off the Marvel Phase 4 movies schedule. That film arrives on May 1, 2020, a time of the year that has become synonymous with new Avengers films. A brand new team of heroes will follow with The Eternals movie on November 6, 2020.

There weren’t only movies announced at Marvel’s SDCC panel. The show “Falcon & The Winter Soldier” is the first of the Avengers spinoffs to arrive on the new Disney+ streaming network as of the fall of 2020.

A variety of other projects will follow in 2021, including the “Wandavision” and “Loki” shows on Disney+. There’s also Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That sequel stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and hits theaters in May of 2021.

Check out the full lineup of confirmed Marvel Phase 4 movies from SDCC 2019’s big announcement.

A few other interesting surprises arrived with the MCU Phase 4 announcements. The Thor: Love and Thunder movie appears like it will have Natalie Portman taking over as a female Thor, with director Taika Waititi at the helm.

The other big reveal came with the Blade reboot project, as it will star Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali in the title role. He’ll take on the role of the vampire fighter that Wesley Snipes held down during the original trilogy. Variety caught up with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige to ask about Ali’s involvement in the MCU.

There were also teases for future projects based on “mutants” such as X-Men and a Fantastic Four reboot. All of the above is welcome news for fans of superhero films, as it appears they’ll finally start to see some of their favorite characters set foot within the continuously-expanding MCU.