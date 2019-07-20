Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness announced for Marvel Phase 4 lineup

Benedict Cumberbatch will make his return as superhero Doctor Strange for what could be Marvel’s scariest film yet. The big news arrived from San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening. During the Hall H panel, a plethora of new projects were announced for Marvel Phase 4. They’ll include Black Widow, The Eternals, Blade, and the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Cumberbatch, Wong, Olsen to star in Doctor Strange 2

Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the “Master of the Mystic Arts” for his fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Sorcerer Supreme first popped up in his solo origin flick Doctor Strange in 2016.

He appeared again in Thor: Ragnarok and then for the huge blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, last year. Cumberbatch showed up with The Avengers again for this past April’s Endgame as they took it to Thanos.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/yQCqwxEB3n — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) July 21, 2019

Now, he’ll get a sequel for his 2016 movie. Appearing alongside him as part of the cast will be another magical superhero. Elizabeth Olsen will bring her Scarlett Witch into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

In addition, there’s another Benedict who is back for this film. Benedict Wong returns as Doctor Strange’s faithful and funny sidekick Wong.

What else is known about Doctor Strange sequel?

One other reveal that came during the announcement of Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup is that there will be several spinoff shows on the Disney+ streaming service. These will tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They include shows devoted to Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye.

Another series will specifically focus on Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch. That show, called “Wandavision,” will lead into the new Doctor Strange movie. It arrives in the spring of 2021.

Kevin Feige says Wanda joins Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will connect to the events in #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/b8Wz24CrnJ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 21, 2019

Scott Derrickson is set to direct the film and according to a Variety report, it could mark the first time the MCU crosses into the horror genre.

Derrickson said his Doctor Strange movie will incorporate “the gothic, the horror.” He also added that it will lead Stephen Strange to “dark and damaging places” with Scarlet Witch along for that horrifying journey.

There’s also an official release date. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 7, 2022. So mark those calendars or set those mobile reminders, unless you have time travel abilities!