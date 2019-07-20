The Eternals’ Ikaris: Who is the Marvel character Richard Madden plays?

Among Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con panels was the heavily-anticipated Marvel panel from Hall H. As they spoke about their upcoming plans for the Marvel Phase 4 schedule, it was announced that The Eternals will arrive in theaters in 2020. The cast of characters was also revealed. including The Eternals’ Ikaris, played by Richard Madden.

Richard Madden to portray Ikaris

Scottish actor Richard Madden takes on the role of Ikaris for the big-screen, live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic book series. Madden’s previous roles have included John Reid in this year’s Elton John biopic Rocketman and Leo West in 2018’s Ibiza. He also played Prince Kit in the 2015 Cinderella.

Madden was also on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” from 2011 through 2013 as Robb Stark. Madden held the lead role of DS David Budd on the 2018 series “Bodyguard” among other TV roles. Now, he’ll transition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the unique role of The Eternals’ Ikaris.

Who is The Eternals’ Ikaris?

Ikaris is a member of the Eternals, a group described as a “human offshoot race.” He’s 20,000 years old and is the son of Virako and Tulayn. In the film, it’s unknown if his parents will be part of the cast. Other Eternals mentioned for the film include Thena (Agelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Ajak (Selma Hayek).

Along with many other members of The Eternals, Ikaris was created by Jack Kirby. He had his debut in Marvel’s No. 1 issue of the comic released back in July 1976.

Like other members of the group, Ikaris holds a number of abilities and powers. They include the ability to fly, teleport, transmute matter, and use regenerative healing. In addition, he has superhuman abilities such as strength, speed, stamina, and durability.

Basically, that makes him one super-powerful dude, so one has to wonder what sort of threat he and the rest of the group will be up against.

There’s yet to be too many plot details revealed, but Marvel’s The Eternals has an anticipated release date of November 6, 2020.