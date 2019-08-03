Avengers: Endgame Netflix release date – When is the movie coming out on the streaming platform?

Avengers: Endgame gave fans a conclusion to a 10-year thrill ride featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and many more characters. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought this phase of the Avengers saga to an exciting and emotional end with laughter, cheers, and tears. It was in theaters this past April, and now it has officially become available for viewing. That has some fans ready to see the Avengers: Endgame movie on Netflix.

Avengers: Endgame now available on digital, Blu-ray soon

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, surpassing previous record-holder Avatar in terms of total box office revenue. It also has favorable reviews from critics and audience members, with a 94 percent critical consensus at Rotten Tomatoes. It’s three hours long but viewers loved the journey and endgame.

Now, viewers are able to watch the movie at their own convenience. As of July 30, Hypebeast reported that Avengers: Endgame is available for digital viewing. What this means is that the film is available for purchase through digital movie platforms. These include the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon Movies, and YouTube.

The cast of Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame give their tips for a great movie night! Bring home the biggest movie ever today: https://t.co/eM5YekvMYF pic.twitter.com/IFwjBS1IaO — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 2, 2019

The Avengers: Endgame purchase cost varies depending on the format and particular seller’s pricing. It is currently starting at $14.99 on Amazon and on YouTube. Once it’s been purchased, viewers can watch the movie as much as they want, with the ability to pause and review all the favorite scenes. Some of the editions even come with bonus content.

The Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray will be available in under two weeks. The official release date for that is Tuesday, August 13.

Is there an Avengers: Endgame on Netflix release date?

Even though the digital copies of Avengers: Endgame are available, that doesn’t mean the video is available for rental or streaming. There’s also bad news for Netflix subscribers as they will not be offering Avengers: Endgame because of an upcoming platform.

The new Disney+ streaming platform launches in November of this year. It will offer all of the latest Disney/Marvel content for subscribers to watch. In a 2018 report, the New York Post indicated that Captain Marvel will be the first Disney/Marvel film to go exclusively on the platform.

The report said that all films after that would flow to the platform as well. That means Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the future Marvel films will go to the Disney+ service. These will arrive on the platform at different dates, so stay tuned.

This means there won’t be an Avengers: Endgame Netflix release date, unfortunately. Still, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the biggest film in the history of superheroes and movies in general.