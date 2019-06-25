Marvel Studios hopes to woo fans to Avengers: Endgame one more time

As if it weren’t already big enough, the people behind the year’s biggest movie (so far) are making one last push for ticket sales. Marvel Studios announced that they are trying to woo back fans to see Avengers: Endgame for a special “Bring Back” event this weekend.

Starting on Friday, June 28, participating theaters across the nation will treat Avengers moviegoers with a special Avengers poster (until supplies run out) featuring an artist’s drawing of Thanos’ infinity glove.

In addition, the movie’s presentation will feature a new video introduction by Anthony Russo, the director of the film, a viewing of an unfinished deleted scene from the movie (as if you needed the three hour movie to be longer) and an additional sneak peek at the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film.

Tickets to the Bring Back event are available in theaters nationwide. However, if you’re not in a hurry to see it, Avengers: Endgame will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on December 11, 2019.

The latest Marvel Studios film was created with an estimated budget of $356,000,000. Avengers: Endgame made $357,115,007 during its opening weekend beginning on April 26.

According to IMDB, the film has made $834,596,815 in the U.S. and $2,742,491,359 worldwide so far. It has been the biggest pre-sale movie in Fandango and Atom Tickets history crashing both sites just minutes after sales began. Of course, many of those tickets were resold on eBay with one pair of IMAX tickets selling for $15,000.

Avengers: Endgame features the largest star cast in any other Marvel movie with many actors returning to portray their roles in cameo spots and ironically, Brie Larson who portrays Captain Marvel, filmed the Avengers movie before filming her own solo movie.