10 WandaVision Easter Eggs only superfans noticed explained

Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel/Disney

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for all of WandaVision.

While expectations were high for WandaVision, few realized just how unique the show was going to be.

What began as a strange tribute to classic TV sitcoms became a deeper exploration of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) dealing with grief over Avengers Endgame’s events to make some terrible decisions.

The series was loved by fans for many things, not the least of the clever Easter Eggs for comic book fans.

Some were obvious such as the Halloween episode where Wanda, Vision, and Quicksilver dress like their comic book counterparts. There were also things like the Darkhold, the White Vision, and Monica Rambeau gaining superpowers.

But some references were often “blink-and-you miss it” moments, while a few were only for the hardcore Marvel buffs.

These are ten WandaVision Easter Eggs clearly designed to appeal to the biggest comic book fans and show the care the creators had for bringing this amazing show to life.

Bova Milk

Bova with Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

From the start, the series was laying out clues that Agnes was Agatha Harkness. A major one was “Auntie A’s Kitty Litter,” a clear reference to Agatha’s pet cat in the comics.

Meanwhile, Bova Milk was a deeper dive.

One of the odder parts of Wanda and Pietro’s origin in the comics is that after being spirited away from their dying mother, they were raised by Bova Ayrshire — a cow mutated by rogue geneticist the High Evolutionary into an intelligent talking creature.

As the MCU is too straightforward to use that, this is the closest the character can come to appear in the series.

The White Vision

Paul Bettany as the White Vision. Pic credit: Marvel

The rebuilding of the Vision into a new white body is rather obvious for Marvel fans. However, the series had been laying in some clues to set it up.

When Monica is entering the Westview field, she types in the code 3-89. This may reference Avengers West Coast #42, which came out in March of 1989 and began the storyline leading to Vision’s new body.

Meanwhile, another moment comes when the “Fake Vision” is about to be destroyed, and a single tear flows down his cheek, referencing the classic “Even an Android Can Cry” moment from the comics.

The Man’s license plate

WandaVision Stan Lee tribute. Pic credit: Marvel

When Stan Lee passed away in 2018, it was a massive blow for all Marvel fans.

It was also a blow to the MCU as it meant Avengers: Endgame marked the last of Lee’s constant cameos in the movies. But the producers are still finding ways to try to get a Lee “cameo” into things.

The opening credits for Episode 7 do away with the Vision to only have Wanda’s name in various fonts.

One is on a license plate with a number on top of 122822 — December 28, 1922 — Stan Lee’s birthday.

The “Man” may be gone, but the MCU will never forget him.

Important comic book issues

Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the WandaVision Season 1 finale. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the most common Easter Eggs in the series is that when Vision is around, there will often be references to “57.”

This is an obvious callback to Avengers Vol. 1 #57, where the Vision made his debut. It’s not the only notable comic book entry either.

When footage is shown of Wanda breaking into SWORD, it comes from “Satellite 348.” Avengers #348 has Vision posing as the late man whose brain patterns his personality is based on so his dying father can say goodbye.

There are a few more numbers, but these are the best references to tie to the show.

Maison du Mepris Wine

WandaVision episode 1. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

One of the key inspirations for WandaVision was the House of M storyline.

In that tale, Wanda suffers a breakdown and uses her powers to remake reality into a world where mutants dominate humans. It’s not unlike how Wanda ends up using the people of Westview for her own ends.

In the first episode, when Wanda and Vision host a dinner party, Wanda pours wine from a bottle marked Maison de Mepris, which translates to “House of Contempt.”

The label focuses on the “M” for one of the show’s first clues Wanda is running this world.

The Beekeeper

The WandaVision beekeeper. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

One of the biggest red herrings for the series was the mysterious figure in a beekeeper costume who pops up out of a manhole in WandaVision Episode 2, surrounded by bees.

Speculation ran rampant that he was some demonic figure before Episode 4 revealed he was simply a SWORD agent who managed to get into Westview. But the costume appears to be a homage to a certain famous Marvel group.

Advanced Ideas Mechanics (AIM for short) is a terrorist organization well-known for all its agents dressed in beekeeper-like uniforms.

It appears the producers were having fun making fans think it was a different group than SWORD.

Abe Brown

Abraham Attah as Abe Brown. Pic credit: Marvel

Among the show’s touches is how each of the “episodes” of Wanda’s sitcom life ends with their own credits. Many of them are actual members of the WandaVision crew or others involved in the MCU, but one is different.

The first episode has the credits listing the director as “Abe Brown.”

In the comics, Abe is a martial artist who goes by the name of the Black Tiger, one of the 1970’s Sons of the Tigers crime-fighting team. In Spider-Man Homecoming, he’s a classmate of Peter Parker’s, played by Abraham Attah.

Whether this is just a coincidence or a hint the MCU Abe becomes a hero himself is another of the show’s mysteries.

Darkforce

Darkhold from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Pic credit: ABC

While the Darkhold got major attention, the Darkforce may be a unique addition to the MCU.

When Wanda is looking at the book of evil magic, it seems to be surrounded by a dark energy field. This could be the Darkforce, which in the comics is another dimensional source of energy often used by heroes such as Cloak to teleport or envelop enemies in pure darkness.

The Darkforce is around in the MCU as both the second season of Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD focused on Hydra attempting to control it. Its use here was a nice callback to the Force’s history.

Senor Scratchy

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

Perhaps the biggest deleted scene of the series would have been in the finale. Darcy, Billy, Tommy, and Ralph (aka the fake Pietro) would be rummaging around Agatha’s home and come across her pet rabbit, Senor Scratchy.

The rabbit would then turn into a monstrous demon to chase them around for a while. At first glance, it’s a reference to the “killer rabbit” from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

But it can also reference Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son in the comics, who becomes a dark sorcerer to fight the Fantastic Four. It would be a dark joke for Agatha’s progeny to end up becoming her killer pet.

Sparky

Vision’s dog, Sparky. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

One of the more heartbreaking moments of the show is when Billy and Tommy adopt a young puppy to raise as their own.

The two are stunned to find that Sparky has died after eating some poison leaves, and Wanda is thrown when they want her to bring him back to life.

The kicker is when the “Agatha All Along” song ends with Agatha confirming she’s the one who killed Sparky.

As it happens, there was a Sparky in the Vision comic book series where the character lives with his own synthezoid family.

This dog, too, was artificial, meaning it could walk through walls like Vision. It met a similar harsh fate to show this poor mutt can’t catch a break in any universe.