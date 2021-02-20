WandaVision could be opening the multiverse with the Darkhold

Darkhold from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Pic credit: ABC

WandaVision not only flipped a switch in the Disney+ series by creating a possible main villain, but it also introduced a book that both comic book fans and those who watched Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. might recognize.

Warning: Spoilers follow for WandaVision Episode 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall.”

WandaVision introduces the Darkhold

At the end of the seventh episode of WandaVision, Agatha Harkness revealed herself to be the villain of the series, or at least she calls herself the villain.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

She revealed herself when Wanda went into Agnes’s basement trying to find her children and found a long labyrinth that led to a room full of magical items.

That is when Agnes came in and revealed her name is Agatha Harkness and she created this world. She also revealed that she is the one who sent Pietro to visit his sister, confusing many people when she switched out the MCU Quicksilver with the version from the Fox X-Men movies.

How this happened might be due to one item found in the basement before Agatha revealed herself. A large book surrounded by mystical energy.

This is almost definitely the Darkhold.

Read More Falcon & Winter Soldier star and showrunner discuss the importance of a Black Captain America

What is the Darkhold?

In Marvel Comics, the Darkhold is an ancient book in which Chthon wrote all his evil works and spells. Also known as the Book of Sins, this was a source of influence and power that Doctor Strange ended up taking into his possession for safekeeping in the comics.

More importantly is that it is not new to the MCU.

The Darkhold also showed up in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. during the show’s fourth season. This book was used to create the Framework and it did one very important thing.

This is the book that helped send the agents into an alternate Earth, one where Hydra agents had taken control. If the book opened a portal to an alternate Earth in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is legitimately part of the MCU, it could open a portal to other worlds.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

This includes the world of Fox’s X-Men. Agatha clearly brought Pietro to the town of Westview and if she has the Darkhold, she could have easily reached in and picked out a Pietro from an alternate Earth and place him in this one.

Since Agatha is controlling everyone in the town, she could control him too. Plus, if Pietro disappeared from his Earth, there is a chance the X-Men could be trying to find him, and this could all lead to their introduction to the MCU.

WandaVision airs new episodes every Friday on Disney+.