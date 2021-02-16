New Disney Plus Assembled series to go behind the scenes of the MCU

Marvel Studios Assembled promo photo. Pic credit: Disney

Disney+ has been enjoying huge success with the smash hit WandaVision and preparing for the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Now, the streaming service is providing more for MCU fans with a brand-new behind-the-scenes series focusing on their Marvel shows and movies.

Assembling the facts

Debuting on March 12 (exactly between the WandaVision season finale and the premiere of Falcon and Winter Soldier), Assembled will go in-depth on the creation of various MCU projects.

The press release states the new Assembled series “goes behind-the-scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU, following the filmmakers, cast and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way.”

While the first episode will focus on WandaVision, the series will also have specials on the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and Loki series. It also appears to focus on Marvel movies such as Black Widow (set to debut on May 7).

Marvel Studios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of @WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fM6TxF0VuW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2021

This addition to the service may include future episodes looking at past MCU films from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame.

Backstage glimpses

This is not the first occasion where Disney+ has seen the benefits of a behind-the-scenes documentary series.

The Disney Gallery The Mandalorian earned major acclaim for going in-depth to the creation of that hit Star Wars show. There are also special series on the making of Frozen II and Disney’s theme parks.

The service also produced Marvel 616, a docuseries examining the impact of Marvel Comics and the MCU on popular culture. Marvel Studios Legends provided fans with recaps of the characters (such as Wanda and Vision) to prepare for their shows.

Given WandaVision’s huge popularity, it makes sense the service would capitalize by showcasing how the series was put together. It will include interviews with stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, and Kat Dennings as well as discussions among the writers and producers.

The series has been notable for its strange structure from episodes shot in front of a live studio audience to stunning twists like the strange revival of Quicksilver.

Airing following the finale will mean insight into whatever big twists the series has coming and what is to come for a second season.

It also provides a nice glimpse for fans into the challenges of making the MCU work. As fun as WandaVision is on screen, seeing how it was put together might be more entertaining.

Marvel Studios Assembled premieres on Disney+ on March 12. WandaVision airs every Friday on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19.