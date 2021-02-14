WandaVision is now the most popular TV show in the world

Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch Pic Credit: Disney

Disney+’s WandaVision series has been a major new addition to both the MCU and the streaming service since its premiere.

Yet few could guess how big it would be. According to analytics, the quirky send-up of classic TV sitcoms mixed with super-hero thriller is now the most popular show in the world.

Calculating WandaVision’s ratings

As with any streaming service, figuring out the viewership for WandaVision has been tricky.

Similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney+ does not release the full numbers for their original series or the number of views each episode gets. Thus, unlike the traditional network ratings, it’s difficult to determine what truly makes a hit show.

Yet, according to Forbes, Parrot Analytics has been able to “capture an audience behavior dataset by sifting through social media, fan ratings, and piracy data to represent audience demand.”

This leads Parrot to conclude that WandaVision now tops not just any streaming service series but any network show in terms of viewership. It’s notable that the show had a slow start but the shocking twist of the fifth episode is what pushed the series to the number one slot.

The Disney Way

The reasons why WandaVision have risen so high are numerous.

For a start, unlike Netflix or many Amazon Prime, Disney+ doesn’t release an entire season at once but in weekly installments. This allows WandaVision, like The Mandalorian, to build up its audience from week to week via online buzz.

The obvious reason for the show’s success is its connection to the MCU and how the events will set up the coming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. Exploring the lives of Wanda and her odd family has been a huge draw from the start.

It helps that the show has been met by wide critical acclaim and fans more excited with each episode. As the show builds to its finale, it’s likely the viewership will climb further.

Winding down the season

Pic credit: Marvel Studios

With just three episodes left, WandaVision promises to raise the show’s already impressive stakes.

The series focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) living in a strange town with husband the Vision (Paul Bettany) where time keeps shifting and everyone acts like they’re in a classic TV show.

It’s established the town is affected by Wanda’s reality-warping powers although hints she may not be wholly responsible. Shocking plot twists have included reviving Wanda’s brother Quicksilver…only he’s played by Evan Peters from the X-Men movies.

The series has also featured Monica Rambeau who may become a major heroine in the MCU herself. Likewise, supporting characters Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis are rumored for a spin-off series.

WandaVision’s season finale is set to air on March 5. Given how unpredictable the series has been so far, the chances its finale draws even more viewers are high to make it Disney+’s biggest hit yet.

WandaVision airs on Fridays on Disney+