WandaVision’s surprise guest star might not be who he seems

Jimmy Woo and Darcy in WandaVision.

There was a surprise guest star on WandaVision‘s fifth episode entitled: On a Very Special Episode…, but he might not be who viewers immediately thought he was.

There might be a logical explanation for this new character, and it will disappoint anyone who has dreams of the mysteries of the multiverse.

Spoilers follow for WandaVision Episode 5.

The special ‘recast’ guest for WandaVision

When the fifth episode of WandaVision concluded, fans rushed to the Internet to talk about it, spoiling it for many people who were waiting to watch the episode later that night.

People had every right to be excited because Quicksilver was back, but it was the Fox X-Men version of the character played by Evan Peters.

The biggest thought was that this was the start of the MCU opening the multiverse and the X-Men were finally coming to the MCU.

This is exciting and could open up a legion of possibilities, while also explaining the rumors surrounding the Spider-Man 3 growing cast of characters from past movies.

However, there might be a more logical explanation and WandaVision might be doing what Spider-Man: Far From Home did. Hint to viewers the multiverse is coming and then pulling the rug out from under their feet.

Who is Evan Peters playing in WandaVision?

Many viewers think that Evan Peters might be playing the Quicksilver from the X-Men world. However, he might just be there as fan service and he might not be Pietro at all.

Head back to the third episode when Monica Rambeau made her first appearance as a member of S.W.O.R.D. and met up with FBI agent Jimmy Woo outside of Westfield.

The reason Woo was there was that he was following up on a missing person’s case. The missing person, according to Woo, was someone the FBI had in witness protection that “flew the coop.”

He then said that all his known associates and family members had never heard of him. Also, remember that the people in Westfield have selective amnesia and don’t know who they are outside of their characters. It looks like this extends to anyone who would report them as missing.

We have seen many of the “cast members” from Wanda’s town, but clearly, there are more. The town’s sign shows there are 3,892 people living there.

Pietro could be anyone, including a townsperson who was now cast as Pietro Maximoff. Or he could be this missing person that Jimmy Woo was talking about.

Pietro talks nothing like he does in the X-Men movies when he shows up at Wanda’s house. His dialect sounds more like Goodfellas than Quicksilver, and that makes it seem that this isn’t the hero fans were hoping for, but is instead the missing person that Jimmy Woo was searching for.

WandaVision releases new episodes every Friday on Disney+.