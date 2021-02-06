Wanda just got a surprise visitor on WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

WandaVision had a major twist on the fifth episode, “On a Very Special Episode,” and it just changed everything we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Major spoilers will follow from the new episode of WandaVision.

The new episode had Wanda and Vision starting to have some problems in their marriage and Vision admitted that he has no memories of his life before they came to Westview.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, after a confrontation between Wanda and S.W.O.R.D., she got a visit from a very unexpected guest.

The X-Men have arrived in the MCU

Wanda and Vision were busy raising their kids in this episode, as Tommy and Billy aged from babies to 10-year-olds before the end.

There was a moment where the two boys asked if Vision needed his “break” from them when he went to work on a Saturday.

Wanda clearly has no control over her children, as she does over the rest of the town. They aged themselves and seem to have some sort of powers as well.

Read More WandaVision review: Marvel returns with its riskiest release yet

When she was talking to them, she mentioned they would always be brothers and family is forever. She then mentioned that she had a brother once, but he was “a long way away.”

Later in the episode, the family’s new dog Sparky died and the boys asked her to bring it back. She said that there is no coming back from death, not even for family.

By the end of the episode, Wanda was having a fight with Vision when she realized he had figured out what was happening inside the town. He mentioned she can’t control him like she does everyone else, but their argument ended with the ringing of the doorbell.

She said she had nothing to do with it and then her facial expression proved it when she opened the door.

Standing before her was her brother Pietro Maximoff.

However, this wasn’t her brother. This was Evan Peters, the Quicksilver from the X-Men movies at Fox. Darcy said she couldn’t believe that Wanda recast her own brother, but there is a good chance she had nothing to do with this.

What it looks like happened is that Wanda opened up some sort of rift in the universe and somehow brought superheroes from the Fox world — specifically the X-Men — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What Quicksilver means for the MCU

There were a lot of questions on how the X-Men were going to show up in the MCU.

One thought was that Marvel would just reboot the franchise, but how would they explain the existence of mutants in a world where Thanos almost destroyed the planet and they did not exist to help?

Wanda creating some kind of wrinkle in the universe could explain it all. If Evan Peters is only the first person to show up from the X-Men world, there could be more, including characters like Professor X.

It could also be what creates this amazing world that seems to be forming in Spider-Man 3, which will include Doctor Strange in a significant role. Wanda is supposed to be in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness after that, and it looks like Wanda might have just changed the entire world for Phase 4 of the MCU, and it started with the arrival of Quicksilver.

WandaVision airs every Friday on Disney+.